UK takes steps to remove gender pay gap

The UK government is introducing a pilot program to increase transparency around pay, to the benefit of women. It comes as many companies face backlash for showing support for International Women's Day while also paying their male employees significantly more than their female counterparts.

The UK's minister for women Deborah Stedman-Scott launched initiatives this week "to level up employment opportunities for women".

One of the initiatives aims to close salary gaps by publishing a salary range in a job advert and not asking applicants to disclose their salary history, with the government saying evidence shows such measures provide a firm footing for women to negotiate pay fairly.

The government will work with employers to develop and pilot a methodology which others can adopt, it said, so that all organisations can provide pay information at the recruitment stage.

The government cited a Glassdoor survey that showed 67% of people say salary is the most important factor of a job advert. It also cited a Fawcett Society study that shows requiring people to divulge their salary history makes them less confident in negotiating pay. According to the study, 58% of women felt they received a lower salary than they would have if they had not been asked about their previous income.

"The UK can only grasp its full potential by championing its brightest and best, and ensuring everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed," Stedman-Scott said.

"We believe that increased pay transparency will build on positive evidence of the role information can play when it comes to empowering women in the workplace. It is essential that we keep women at the forefront of the levelling up agenda as we recover from the pandemic and rebuild together."

The UK has been working to improve pay equality for women for some time. In 2017 it made it mandatory for UK organisations with more than 250 employees to disclose their gender pay gap.

This information came back to haunt many of these companies this week, with a Twitter page called Gender Pay Gap Bot retweeting the gender pay gap of companies that tweeted their support for International Women's Day.

In the mix were several financial services firms, including Goldman Sachs which was called out for having a 36.8% gender pay gap. State Street was also lambasted for its apparent 17.4% gender pay gap.