Two ASI executives out the door

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has lost two of its executives with their roles being absorbed by the other team members.

Former institutional director Andrew Heyden spent just shy of 15 years at ASI before departing the firm at the end of 2020.

Heyden was in a number of roles including institutional business development manager, institutional client services manager and investment analyst. His role will be taken on by the Australian distribution team.

Matthew Newham had been with ASI for over seven years and was most recently head of consultant relations for Australia prior to his departure in December 2020.

He was responsible for the research and consultant relations across institutional and wholesale, representing 20 funds and strategies that spanned all asset classes.

His responsibilities have been taken on by existing members of the consultant relations team.

The departures come following ASI's announcement that it would cease its offering of Australian fixed income strategies in December last year.

The strategies on the way out include Aberdeen Standard Diversified Fixed Income Fund; Aberdeen Standard Inflation Linked Bond Fund and Aberdeen Standard Australian Fixed Income Fund.

As previously reported, the fixed income team lost its head Nick Bishop in 2019 and was closely followed by investment director Jasmine Argyrou and credit manager David Murray.