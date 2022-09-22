Newspaper icon
Financial Planning
The untold story of adviser education

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 22 SEP 2022   4:45PM

On day two of the Association of Financial Advisers' Thrive Conference, Kaplan Professional chief executive Brian Knight said there's plenty of statements are being thrown around about education, often without a lot of data behind them.

However, Kaplan data has shown that there's been a monumental uptake of education over the last three and a half years. Also, despite the experience pathway's introduction, there hasn't been a slowdown in advisers' educational pursuits.

"What we're seeing is the advisers are just getting on with doing it themselves, they're getting on and saying, 'We're going to do what we need to do'," Knight said.

The data shows that in the last three and a half years, nearly 14,000 students have completed or are in the progress of completing financial planning qualifications.  There was a total of 8659 qualification completions and nearly 5000 qualifications in progress.

Highlighted by Knight, there was a total of 5542 non-award study pathways of which most students studied a single subject pathway. Of these, 97% of students' one subject was the mandatory Ethics course.

With respect to demographics, since 2019 gender imbalances have remained steady, with approximately 66% of program demand coming from men.

More positively, there has been a steady uptake of younger people doing programs. As a proportion of total students, the 18-30 age bracket constituted 35% of the cohort in 2022, up from 19% in 2019.

Continuing, Knight explained the bridging and capstone pass rates of legal, ethics, super and client engagement subjects. The pass rates of these subjects ranged from 96% to 89%.

"The feedback we get is that the people doing our programs understand the material so well," he said.

Moreover, there were accurate education pathways completed for 5890 advisers. Of these educational pathways, 20,131 subjects need to be completed to meet the required educational standard.

While 1827 advisers have already completed their education pathway, 4063 were yet to complete it.

"The really relevant data on that is that of those 4000, 44% had less than two or less subjects to do and 73% had four subjects or less," Knight said.

For those that haven't started or don't intend to study, Knight believes there should probably be a sunset period but didn't go so far as to say what that should be.

In closing, Knight relayed that Kaplan believes the advice profession should stand for education. Equally, he recognised that it's very important to support experienced advisers and advocated for there to be recognition of industry experience and CPD.

"One of the feedback items we get often from younger advisers is how much they got from older advisers who helped them through," Knight commented.

"Consumers of the future will look for qualified and competent financial advisers."

Financial Standard is an official media partner of the AFA Thrive Conference 2022.

