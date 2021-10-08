NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Sustainable SMAs added to Macquarie Wrap

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 OCT 2021   12:46PM

Six separately managed accounts from Dimensional and Pendal have been made exclusively available on Macquarie Wrap.

The Dimensional Sustainability Balanced Model Portfolio, the Dimensional Sustainability Growth Model Portfolio and the Dimensional Sustainability High Growth Model Portfolio have been added to the platform, alongside the Pendal Sustainable Moderate Managed Portfolio, Pendal Sustainable Balanced Managed Portfolio and the Pendal Sustainable High Growth Managed Portfolio.

They're available on the Macquarie Manager and Macquarie Consolidator Elevate menus, as well as on Macquarie Consolidator Engage, Macquarie's flat fee menu offering.

"We know that ESG factors have become a really important consideration for many advisers and clients, and we see this trend accelerating in the future. We're really pleased to add the Pendal and Dimensional SMAs to our investment menu and provide advisers and clients greater choice when it comes to products that are aligned to their sustainability values, as well as their investment objectives," Macquarie head of wealth product and technology Michelle Weber said.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Unsure where to start with managed accounts?

"We have a very compelling managed accounts offering on Macquarie Wrap and the new sustainability themed SMAs further broadens the choice for advisers and clients, empowering them to make decisions based on their own values and principles."

There is 61 SMA investment managers across 310 models currently on the Macquarie Wrap platform, in addition to a suite of more than 890 managed funds.

Read more: Macquarie WrapDimensional Sustainability Balanced Model PortfolioDimensional Sustainability High Growth Model PortfolioMichelle WeberPendal Sustainable Balanced Managed PortfolioPendal Sustainable High Growth Managed Portfolio
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Zenith adds client to Macquarie Wrap
Adviser platform satisfaction slips
Milford lowers fees
Macquarie Wrap reaches new milestone
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Praemium expands distribution footprint
Macquarie Wrap SMAs surpass $5bn
HUB24, Netwealth top platform rankings
Macquarie introduces new wrap cash fee
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic

Editor's Choice

Stewart Investors cuts fund fees by 60%

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Stewart Investors is slashing the management fee of its Worldwide Leaders Sustainability Fund by more than 60%.

Eight in 10 asset owners focused on sustainability: Survey

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
FTSE Russell's latest survey of global asset owners demonstrates an overwhelming consensus that sustainable investment is now standard.

Fiducian adds $38m FUA to network

KARREN VERGARA
In a bid to expand nationally, Fiducian has helped one of its practices acquire clients with $38 million in funds under advice.

OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list

KARREN VERGARA
OnePath has toppled AMP to become the worst-performing superannuation fund based on Stockspot's annual ranking.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
11

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
25

Best of the Best Awards 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.