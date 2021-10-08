Sustainable SMAs added to Macquarie Wrap

Six separately managed accounts from Dimensional and Pendal have been made exclusively available on Macquarie Wrap.

The Dimensional Sustainability Balanced Model Portfolio, the Dimensional Sustainability Growth Model Portfolio and the Dimensional Sustainability High Growth Model Portfolio have been added to the platform, alongside the Pendal Sustainable Moderate Managed Portfolio, Pendal Sustainable Balanced Managed Portfolio and the Pendal Sustainable High Growth Managed Portfolio.

They're available on the Macquarie Manager and Macquarie Consolidator Elevate menus, as well as on Macquarie Consolidator Engage, Macquarie's flat fee menu offering.

"We know that ESG factors have become a really important consideration for many advisers and clients, and we see this trend accelerating in the future. We're really pleased to add the Pendal and Dimensional SMAs to our investment menu and provide advisers and clients greater choice when it comes to products that are aligned to their sustainability values, as well as their investment objectives," Macquarie head of wealth product and technology Michelle Weber said.

"We have a very compelling managed accounts offering on Macquarie Wrap and the new sustainability themed SMAs further broadens the choice for advisers and clients, empowering them to make decisions based on their own values and principles."

There is 61 SMA investment managers across 310 models currently on the Macquarie Wrap platform, in addition to a suite of more than 890 managed funds.