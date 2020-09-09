Super funds to face parliamentary grilling

Some of the country's biggest super funds are set to face parliamentary scrutiny tomorrow as part of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics ongoing review.

Hostplus, AMP and Cbus are three of the big names set to front the committee in the hearings tomorrow which will start at 10am (AEST) and go till 4:45pm.

ISPT, Industry Super Holdings and Mine Super are also amongst those listed and will face the committee tomorrow via video conference.

Chair of the committee Tim Wilson said the hearings are an important part of the committee's scrutiny of the four major banks and other financial institutions.

"Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic a significant number of Australians have accessed their super to support themselves during this difficult time," Wilson said.

"It is crucial that the superannuation sector is operating effectively, fairly and to the benefit of fund members."

The committee's examination of the groups will also include monitoring the sector's progress on implementing relevant recommendations from the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.

The news comes after the committee called on the four big banks to discuss their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Economics Committee and I are keen to discuss the banks' response to the pandemic with the benefit of hindsight and bring forward new issues about Australia's economic recovery," Wilson said.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the Australian government has introduced a range of support measures in cooperation with the banks. It's really important that financial institutions are held accountable and that they are treating consumers fairly during what is a difficult time for many Australians."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.