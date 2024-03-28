Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super fund expenditure to be exposed

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAR 2024   12:35PM

APRA will publicly expose the way superannuation fund trustees are spending and investing members' funds later this year.

The move comes after a consultation with the industry in which APRA sought feedback on proposals to treat most of the data it now collects on fund expenses and detailed asset allocation information as "non confidential" and therefore available for publication.

Starting from August, the new expenditure data will provide details on the breakdown of expenses for the whole industry, and for each fund, by more detailed categories, including administration, advice, member services, marketing, trustee board (including director remuneration), and other corporate overheads such as travel and entertainment.

APRA will also publish the recipients of payments made by each fund to industrial bodies and related parties in relation to promotion, marketing or sponsorship expenses, and any political donations.

Additionally, it will publish further details on the type of investments the industry holds in relation to property and infrastructure, alternative strategy funds listed equity, and private equity.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said the new data will shed further light on how trustees are spending and investing the funds entrusted to them by members.

"I am pleased to acknowledge that the industry has been broadly supportive of APRA's proposals to provide greater transparency on the use of member funds," she said.

"Through our Superannuation Data Transformation project, APRA will continue to expand the breadth, depth and quality of our data on superannuation, and to publish as much of this data as possible."

Read more: APRASuperannuationMargaret Cole
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government consults on options to improve performance test
ART adds heavyweights to board
Australian Retirement Trust completes Alcoa merger
Government promises transparent financial services regulation
ASIC, APRA issues more FAR guidance
Islamic Bank hands back licence
Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research
Super assets reach $3.7tn
Indigenous communities reunited with $25m in lost super
Deloitte eyes more mergers and product innovation

Editor's Choice

Jo Townsend named chief executive of NZ Super

ELIZABETH FRY
One of Australia's most experienced superannuation executives will take the helm of New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund, following Matt Whineray's departure late last year.

QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm

KARREN VERGARA
Novigi will wind up QMV Legal as its managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni embarks on launching a new specialist superannuation law firm.

Best super fund products revealed

ANDREW MCKEAN
The best superannuation fund products, based on factors such as investment performance, insurance, fees, and organisational strength, have been named.

Platinum bleeds $1.4bn in outflows

KARREN VERGARA
Platinum Investment Management flags it will lose at least $1.4 billion as a partial redemption from institutional clients over the next month, translating to an $18 million hit to revenue.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach