Super fund expenditure to be exposed

APRA will publicly expose the way superannuation fund trustees are spending and investing members' funds later this year.

The move comes after a consultation with the industry in which APRA sought feedback on proposals to treat most of the data it now collects on fund expenses and detailed asset allocation information as "non confidential" and therefore available for publication.

Starting from August, the new expenditure data will provide details on the breakdown of expenses for the whole industry, and for each fund, by more detailed categories, including administration, advice, member services, marketing, trustee board (including director remuneration), and other corporate overheads such as travel and entertainment.

APRA will also publish the recipients of payments made by each fund to industrial bodies and related parties in relation to promotion, marketing or sponsorship expenses, and any political donations.

Additionally, it will publish further details on the type of investments the industry holds in relation to property and infrastructure, alternative strategy funds listed equity, and private equity.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said the new data will shed further light on how trustees are spending and investing the funds entrusted to them by members.

"I am pleased to acknowledge that the industry has been broadly supportive of APRA's proposals to provide greater transparency on the use of member funds," she said.

"Through our Superannuation Data Transformation project, APRA will continue to expand the breadth, depth and quality of our data on superannuation, and to publish as much of this data as possible."