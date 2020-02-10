Super fund admits its gender pay gap increased

An ethical super fund has published all the work it does internally to promote gender equality, admitting its own gender pay gap grew in favour of men.

Future Super, which has about $350 million of members' money, began reviewing its gender pay gap, equality and diversity in April 2018 and has now made the results public.

The fund had a target to reduce its gender pay gap by 5% in 2019, but instead the gap grew in favour of men from 12% to 17%.

Future Super attributed the gap to recruitment in the second half of 2019 and hiring women in junior positions.

"In attempting to address the gender disparity across the organisation, we focused our hiring efforts on bringing women into the business (in May 2019 only 35% of our staff were female, by December 2019 this figure had increased to 44%)," the fund said.

"These women hires were at the junior core level, which disproportionately impacted the organisational pay gap."

At the senior management level, Future Super has a gender pay gap favouring men of 28.9%.

"One outlier salary heavily distorts the pay gap figure at this level, due to the small size of the team (seven people)," the fund said.

Future Super managing director Kirstin Hunter said: "We want to be transparent, which is why we published our own gender pay data to walk the talk. We're not perfect, but we're making progress."

Meanwhile, to redress the imbalance in women's superannuation balances compared to men's, Future Super staff earing under $80,000 are paid an additional 1% super.

Employees at the fund who work part-time due to carer responsibilities will be paid super as though they are a full-time worker and those taking parental leave will continue to receive super payments for up to one year.

Further, while Future Super members are taking parental leave they can have their administration fees refunded for up to a year.

The fund has also removed gender specific bathrooms to make the environment "a safer place for trans and non-binary employees".

Employees at Future Super are encouraged to share in their email signatures the pronouns which they prefer to be referred to be.

In 2019, Futute Super had 33% female representation on its board - it is aiming for 40% in 2020.

As for the senior management team, it is made up of three women (43%) and four men (57%). 40% female representation in senior management was and remains the target for the fund.