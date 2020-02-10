NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Super fund admits its gender pay gap increased
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 10 FEB 2020   12:38PM

An ethical super fund has published all the work it does internally to promote gender equality, admitting its own gender pay gap grew in favour of men.

Future Super, which has about $350 million of members' money, began reviewing its gender pay gap, equality and diversity in April 2018 and has now made the results public.

The fund had a target to reduce its gender pay gap by 5% in 2019, but instead the gap grew in favour of men from 12% to 17%.

Future Super attributed the gap to recruitment in the second half of 2019 and hiring women in junior positions.

"In attempting to address the gender disparity across the organisation, we focused our hiring efforts on bringing women into the business (in May 2019 only 35% of our staff were female, by December 2019 this figure had increased to 44%)," the fund said.

"These women hires were at the junior core level, which disproportionately impacted the organisational pay gap."

At the senior management level, Future Super has a gender pay gap favouring men of 28.9%.

"One outlier salary heavily distorts the pay gap figure at this level, due to the small size of the team (seven people)," the fund said.

Future Super managing director Kirstin Hunter said: "We want to be transparent, which is why we published our own gender pay data to walk the talk. We're not perfect, but we're making progress."

Meanwhile, to redress the imbalance in women's superannuation balances compared to men's, Future Super staff earing under $80,000 are paid an additional 1% super.

Employees at the fund who work part-time due to carer responsibilities will be paid super as though they are a full-time worker and those taking parental leave will continue to receive super payments for up to one year.

Further, while Future Super members are taking parental leave they can have their administration fees refunded for up to a year.

The fund has also removed gender specific bathrooms to make the environment "a safer place for trans and non-binary employees".

Employees at Future Super are encouraged to share in their email signatures the pronouns which they prefer to be referred to be.

In 2019, Futute Super had 33% female representation on its board - it is aiming for 40% in 2020.

As for the senior management team, it is made up of three women (43%) and four men (57%). 40% female representation in senior management was and remains the target for the fund.

Read more: Future SuperKirstin Hunter
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Crestone bolsters team
The secret to super outperformance
AMP, HESTA, Hostplus lose out in ratings
Super fund invests through RateSetter
Super fund bolsters leadership
Reforms see super fees in flux
Superannuation fund cuts fees
Millennial super products still just hype
Advisers wary of ethical funds, launch own rating system
Ethical funds not ambitious enough: Future Super
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yxhoSPwR