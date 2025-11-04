State Street Investment Management invests in Coller Capital

State Street Investment Management (SSIM) made an undisclosed investment in private markets investor Coller Capital.

SSIM said it took a minority stake in the US$46 billion Coller Capital, which focuses on secondary investing. Coller has presence in London, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"This is a strategic minority investment by State Street Investment Management that will not change the investment process or day-to-day management of Coller Capital. The proceeds from the transaction will be reinvested into the Coller business," the two firms said.

SSIM has US$5.4 trillion in assets under management. Year-to-date September results shows SSIM made US$10.3 billion in revenue, which was up 7% annually.

"This investment and strategic relationship - bringing to our clients the leading secondaries capabilities that Coller has pioneered - exemplifies our broader commitment to clients to provide innovative solutions and better outcomes," SSIM chief executive Yie-Hsin Hung said.

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) officially changed its name to State Street Investment Management in July.

"Across the industry, institutional investors and the individual clients they serve need diversification and differentiated investment options, and secondaries and private markets represent an important and growing opportunity," she said.

Coller Capital chief investment officer and managing partner Jeremy Coller said: "We're excited to be working together to broaden access to the secondaries market, helping those investors unlock its potential for portfolio diversification and long-term returns."

Locally, Coller Capital recently closed the Credit Opportunities II fund at US$6.8 billion.

Alexander Ordon joined Coller Capital in March as a director for Australia and New Zealand to support the private wealth secondaries solutions business.

He spent six years at L1 Capital as an investment specialist and before that had a stint at Aoris Investment Management as head of distribution.