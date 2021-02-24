Standard Life Aberdeen sells 196-year-old brand

Following the pair's strategic partnership in 2018, Standard Life Aberdeen will sell the Standard Life name to Phoenix Group as part of a revised deal.

Standard Life Aberdeen, which has a 14% stake in Phoenix Group as part of the partnership, entered into a new binding agreement with the insurer which will see Phoenix acquire ownership of the Standard Life brand.

Consequently, some employees who support the brand and marketing efforts related to Standard Life Aberdeen will transfer to Phoenix Group, and Standard Life Aberdeen will pay $45 million in return for Phoenix covering costs associated with the transfer.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Standard in Australia said the sale of the brand will have no impact on the local business.

Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Stephen Bird said the Standard Life brand has an important heritage and strong recognition in the UK as a life insurance and pensions provider, which bodes well for Phoenix Group.

"This is much less the case with the business we are building at Standard Life Aberdeen, which is focused on global asset management, our market-leading platforms offerings to UK financial advisers and their customers, and our UK savings and wealth businesses," Bird said.

Standard Life Aberdeen said it has initiated a branding review and will announce a new name later this year.

The revised partnership will now focus on the provision of Standard Life Aberdeen's asset management services to Phoenix Group and its insurance and pension customers, totaling $207 billion. This agreement will now operate until at least 2031.

As part of the transaction, Standard Life Aberdeen has in turn acquired Phoenix Group's Wrap Self-Invested Personal Pension, Wrap Onshore Bond businesses to support its growth plans for its existing platforms business. The transfer of these is expected to complete at the end of 2022.

It has also acquired Phoenix Group's UK Trustee Investment Plan to consolidate its investment offering for UK pension clients.

For all of the assets an upfront payment of $88 million will be made.

The revised agreement aims to simplify the existing partnership, which also saw Phoenix acquire Standard Life Assurance.

"While the insurance sale allowed Standard Life Aberdeen to streamline its own operations, it also created a complex network of commercial and operational services between the groups, including in respect of certain pensions and savings products and the shared use of the "Standard Life" brand," Standard Life Aberdeen said.