NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Standard Life Aberdeen sells 196-year-old brand
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 FEB 2021   12:43PM

Following the pair's strategic partnership in 2018, Standard Life Aberdeen will sell the Standard Life name to Phoenix Group as part of a revised deal.

Standard Life Aberdeen, which has a 14% stake in Phoenix Group as part of the partnership, entered into a new binding agreement with the insurer which will see Phoenix acquire ownership of the Standard Life brand.

Consequently, some employees who support the brand and marketing efforts related to Standard Life Aberdeen will transfer to Phoenix Group, and Standard Life Aberdeen will pay $45 million in return for Phoenix covering costs associated with the transfer.

A spokesperson for Aberdeen Standard in Australia said the sale of the brand will have no impact on the local business.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Stephen Bird said the Standard Life brand has an important heritage and strong recognition in the UK as a life insurance and pensions provider, which bodes well for Phoenix Group.

"This is much less the case with the business we are building at Standard Life Aberdeen, which is focused on global asset management, our market-leading platforms offerings to UK financial advisers and their customers, and our UK savings and wealth businesses," Bird said.

Standard Life Aberdeen said it has initiated a branding review and will announce a new name later this year.

The revised partnership will now focus on the provision of Standard Life Aberdeen's asset management services to Phoenix Group and its insurance and pension customers, totaling $207 billion. This agreement will now operate until at least 2031.

As part of the transaction, Standard Life Aberdeen has in turn acquired Phoenix Group's Wrap Self-Invested Personal Pension, Wrap Onshore Bond businesses to support its growth plans for its existing platforms business. The transfer of these is expected to complete at the end of 2022.

It has also acquired Phoenix Group's UK Trustee Investment Plan to consolidate its investment offering for UK pension clients.

For all of the assets an upfront payment of $88 million will be made.

The revised agreement aims to simplify the existing partnership, which also saw Phoenix acquire Standard Life Assurance.

"While the insurance sale allowed Standard Life Aberdeen to streamline its own operations, it also created a complex network of commercial and operational services between the groups, including in respect of certain pensions and savings products and the shared use of the "Standard Life" brand," Standard Life Aberdeen said.

Read more: Standard Life AberdeenPhoenix GroupStandard Life AssuranceStephen Bird
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASI appoints new APAC chief
The hits you don't see hurt the most: Aviva
ASI names global head
Global investment firm adds chair
Standard Life Aberdeen chair steps down
Lloyds, pension fund pay $250m settlement
Standard Life Assurance fined for hawking non-advised annuities
BlackRock wins $55bn mandate
Aberdeen Standard launches AI-powered global equity fund
Pension fund and bank terminate asset manager
Editor's Choice
Public sector super satisfaction rises
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:56PM
Public sector superannuation fund members have come out as the most satisfied across all sectors, according to new research.
Vanguard finds dirty assets in ESG fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
Vanguard has changed the descriptions of an ethically conscious bond fund, after a review turned up holdings that investors were told were excluded.
Standard Life Aberdeen sells 196-year-old brand
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Following the pair's strategic partnership in 2018, Standard Life Aberdeen will sell the Standard Life name to Phoenix Group as part of a revised deal.
First Sentier funds appoint new RE
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
First Sentier has shed its responsible entity relationship with Colonial First State, naming a new RE for 13 of its funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Wtymxog6