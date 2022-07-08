Newspaper icon
Economics

Sri Lanka announces bankruptcy

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:34PM

Sri Lanka's debt-laden economy has collapsed, and its newly elected prime minister has announced bankruptcy as the island nation suffers its worst financial crisis in decades.

Due to the crisis, the country has seen severe shortages of necessities like food, fuel, cooking gas, and medicines.

It defaulted on its external debt in April and the usable foreign reserves are now so low that it has struggled to cover its needs from the international market.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his plans to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a bankrupt country.

"Our country has held talks with the IMF on many occasions before. But this time the situation is different from all those previous occasions," Wickremesinghe told parliament.

"In the past, we have held discussions as a developing country. We are now participating in the negotiations as a bankrupt country. Therefore, we have to face a more difficult and complicated situation than previous negotiations."

Wickremesinghe said earlier that a preliminary agreement on a bailout has been submitted to the IMF's board of directors for approval.

"But due to the state of bankruptcy our country is in, we have to submit a plan on our debt sustainability to them separately.

"Only when they are satisfied with that plan can we reach an agreement at the staff level. This is not a straight-forward process," he said.

Wickremesinghe added that Sri Lanka's financial legal advisors are working on a debt sustainability report to be submitted in August.

Read more: Sri LankaIMFRanil WickremesingheInternational Monetary Fund
Expert Feed

