Regulatory

Skynet fraudster terminated by ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:48PM

The regulator issued a permanent ban to the director of Melbourne's Skynet Financial Services for stealing his clients' retirement savings to fund a lavish lifestyle and pay personal debts.

Between 2013 and 2017, Terence Rio Nugara advised clients to withdraw their superannuation from their existing funds and deposit it into self-managed superannuation funds he established for them. He allegedly told the clients the money would be invested in property developments across Melbourne which would generate significant returns.

However, no such developments existed and Nugara instead used the money for his own expenses, including paying off personal debts.

At the time, Nugara was licensed by Financial Services Partners, a former Insignia Financial - then IOOF - licensee which was shut down in 2021.

ASIC found Nugara's conduct was "deliberate, repeated and extended over several years", and that Nugara did not respond to any of its concerns.

Nugara was arrested in October 2022 on 35 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception. He is currently in custody.

After fleeing Australia in 2019, it is alleged Nugara was living in Bali, Costa Rica and Mexico City. Other sources, including a law firm representing one of his former clients, state Nugara fraudulently obtained as much as $9 million over the years.

Recent weeks have seen a string of former financial advisers busted for fraud.

Earlier this week, former adviser Brett Gordon was jailed for six years for executing a $650,000 SMSF fraud, while last week Gavin Fineff was sentenced to nine years behind bars for defrauding clients out of $3.36 million.

Meanwhile, in December, Rahul Goel was handed a three-year sentence for stealing $35,000 from clients' super accounts.

