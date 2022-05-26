SEC proposes new disclosure for ESG funds

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a disclosure regime for ESG-related funds and advisers that would see funds broken down into three categories of strategies.

The proposed changes would see three broad categories for ESG strategies - integration funds, which integrate ESG factors alongside non-ESG factors in investment decisions; ESG-focused founds, or "funds for which ESG factors are a significant or main consideration," and impact funds, a "subset of ESG-focused funds that seek to achieve a particular ESG impact."

Funds would be required to disclose how it measures progress on the objectives and how they achieve particular outcomes or impacts as part of the categorisation.

ESG-focused funds that consider environmental outcomes in their investment strategies would be required to disclose additional information regarding greenhouse gas emissions, including the carbon footprint and the weighted average carbon intensity of their portfolio.

"The requirements are designed to meet demand from investors seeking environmentally focused fund investments for consistent and comparable quantitative information regarding the GHG emissions associated with their portfolios and to allow investors to make decisions in line with their own ESG goals and expectations," the SEC said.

Funds that claim to achieve a specific ESG impact "would be required to describe the specific impact(s) they seek to achieve and summarize their progress on achieving those impacts."

Further, funds that apply proxy voting or other engagement with issuers as a significant means of implementing their ESG strategy would be required to disclose information regarding their voting of proxies on particular ESG-related voting matters and information concerning their ESG engagement meetings, the SEC outlined.

Under the proposed changes, funds and advisers would provide more specific disclosures in fund prospectuses, annual reports, and adviser brochures based on the ESG strategies they pursue.

"I am pleased to support this proposal because, if adopted, it would establish disclosure requirements for funds and advisers that market themselves as having an ESG focus," SEC chair Gary Gensler said.

"ESG encompasses a wide variety of investments and strategies. I think investors should be able to drill down to see what's under the hood of these strategies. This gets to the heart of the SEC's mission to protect investors, allowing them to allocate their capital efficiently and meet their needs."

This new rule change comes on the heels of the SEC proposing sweeping new rules stipulating that US listed companies will be required to report on carbon emissions, climate-related goals and transition plans and climate-related risk assessment.

As part of the proposed rules, companies will be required to provide Scope 1 and 2 emissions data and Scope 3 emissions data if the company includes Scope 3 targets as part of a broader climate goal.

The proposed rules cover disclosure of companies' governance of climate-related risks and relevant risk management processes, the material impact of any climate-related risks over the short, medium and long-term, how identified climate-related risks have affected or are likely to affect the registrant's strategy, business model, and outlook and the impact of climate-related events transition activities impact on financial statements, assumptions and estimates.