Russell Investments, Reach Alts team up to expand private market access

Russell Investments has partnered with private markets platform Reach Alts to broaden advisers' access to private market opportunities in Australia.

Reach Alts will draw on Russell's institutional investment management expertise and research capabilities to enhance its suite of wholesale funds, which provide access to global private markets.

The partnership has also led to the launch of the Reach Global Private Infrastructure Fund, which gives wholesale investors access to unlisted infrastructure investment managers through the Russell Investments Global Unlisted Infrastructure Fund.

That fund's underlying investments include assets across transport, renewables, utilities, and digital infrastructure, which it said offers inflation-linked returns and stable long-term cash flows. It's now available on the Reach Alts platform.

The fund has a minimum investment of $25,000 and offers quarterly redemptions, in line with quarterly asset valuations, following a one-year lock-up period. The structure is intended to align with the long-term nature and lower liquidity of infrastructure assets, compared to equities, while affording investors stable growth potential.

Russell Investments head of distribution in Australia and New Zealand Neil Rogan said the firm's long track record in conducting extensive manager research and due diligence in manager selection and portfolio construction was instrumental in Reach's decision to form the partnership. He added that the firm is well placed to provide further investment and distribution solutions as the partnership progresses.

"Russell Investments' open architecture approach aligns perfectly with Reach Alts' mission to break down barriers and enable advisers to allocate high-quality private markets opportunities for their clients, as well as non-profits such as charities, and educational institutions," Rogan said.

Reach Alts chief executive Sam Phillips, meanwhile, said the partnership strengthens its offering to wholesale investors and advisers who are seeking access to institutional-grade private markets.

"It's timely to open access to quality global unlisted infrastructure assets, which play a crucial role in building stable and diversified investment portfolios," Phillips said.