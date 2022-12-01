Rest names new independent chair

Rest chair Ken Marshman will step down at the end of the year, to be replaced by a former Victorian government minister.

Marshman has been on the Rest board since December 2017 when he joined as an independent director. In July 2014, he became independent chair.

He said it has been a privilege to serve as the chair of the Rest board for the past nine years.

"Protecting and growing our members' retirement savings has remained my light on the hill as has the diverse and changing needs of our members," he said.

"I'm proud that in my time at Rest we have been able to offer greater assistance to members, ensuring as many as possible have access to the important support they need, such as financial advice, flexible insurance and market-leading digital services."

He thanked the fund's members, employees, executive leadership team and board for their support.

Marshman is to be replaced by James Merlino, former Victorian deputy premier, minister for education and minister for mental health.

Merlino stepped away from politics in June, having also previously held the portfolios of sport, recreation and youth affairs, and disability, ageing and carers.

"James is a fantastic addition to the Rest board and will be a tireless advocate for our members, ensuring their best financial interests continue to be at the heart of everything at Rest," Marshman said.

Merlino said it's an exciting time to be taking on the role.

"Superannuation plays a vital role in the lives of all Australians, and I look forward to supporting Rest members as they trust us to grow their super," he said.

"As the industry superannuation fund representing the largest number of Australians under the age of 35, and a fund representing more than a million women, Rest has a unique perspective and role to play in supporting our members as they navigate the current economic challenges while also delivering the best possible retirement outcomes for members.

"Rest represents Australians working in a range of industries, including retail, food and logistics. These are the people who keep our community functioning. The past few years has taught us just how critical to the economy our members truly are."