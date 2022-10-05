Ray Dalio bows out of Bridgewater

Bridgewater billionaire Ray Dalio has relinquished control of his US$150 billion company after running the firm for most of its 47 years.

The hedge fund announced yesterday that the drawn-out transition of Bridgewater Associates from Dalio, which started some 10 years ago, to its operating board is now complete.

The operating board of directors is made up of co-chief investment officers Bob Prince and Greg Jensen and co-chief executives Mark Bertolini and Nir Bar Dea.

It also consists of outside directors such as lawyer and businessman Richard H. Anderson and employee directors.

Dalio will step down from one of three co-chief investment officers but remains a "meaningful owner".

He will sit on the board as a founding member and chief investment officer mentor.

The co-chiefs explained Dalio stepped back from management in 2017 to mentor the up-and-coming leaders but overall, the transition wasn't easy.

"We didn't always agree, but together, we've now finished something that very few firms or founders have accomplished. Shifting from being a founder-led boutique to being an enduring institution led successfully by the next generation," the pair explained.

In a post, Dalio commented that he is shifting company control to the next generation.

"This transition moment is the culmination of a 47-year journey from my starting Bridgewater with two people helping me in my two-bedroom apartment to a multi-generation institution with 1300 people that I'm helping. I can now visualise it doing great things for generations without me. That's as good as it gets," he said.

He concluded that he is deeply grateful for the Bridgewater leaders, board members and community.

"While it hasn't been easy over the last 12 years, we made it. Hopefully, until I die, I will continue to be a mentor, an investor, and a board member. That's a dream come true," Dalio said.