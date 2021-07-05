QSuper, IFM bid for Sydney Airport

A consortium made up of QSuper, IFM Investors and Global Infrastructure Management has announced a takeover bid for Sydney Airport.

The unsolicited, indicative, conditional and non-binding proposal is offering $8.25 per share which equates to a 42% premium on the last closing price.

The conditions include UniSuper, which holds 15% of Sydney Airport's securities, agreeing to reinvest its equity interest in the consortium's holding vehicle.

"The indicative proposal has been made during a global pandemic which has deeply affected the aviation industry and the Sydney Airport security price. The indicative price is below where Sydney Airport's security price traded before the pandemic," the Sydney Airport board said in a statement.

"The boards are undertaking detailed analysis of, amongst other things, whether the proposal is reflective of the underlying value of the airport given its long-term remaining concession and the expected short-term impact of the pandemic. The boards will update security holders accordingly."

The Sydney Airport board has commenced an assessment of the proposed offer and has appointed Barrenjoey and UBS as its financial advisers.

The announcement comes ahead of the merger between QSuper and Sunsuper which is expected to be finalised in September, creating a $200 billion mega-fund.

Current Sunsuper chief executive Bernard Reilly will become chief executive of the merged fund, and current QSuper chair Don Luke will serve as chair.

Meanwhile, QSuper has made changes to its investments including increasing the number of ETFs available in the Self Invest menu, which will also widen the fee range for ETFs.

Elsewhere, earlier this year IFM Investors made a EUR 5 billion offer for a 22% stake in Spanish energy company Naturgy Energy Group and along with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board is set to acquire 100% of Enwave (Canada), the second co-investment for the firms, from Brookfield Infrastructure for $2.9 billion.