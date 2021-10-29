NEWS
Executive Appointments

QIC appoints healthcare GM

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 29 OCT 2021   12:37PM

QIC has appointed a general manager of healthcare for QIC Global Real Estate.

Nicholas Skulander joins from Dexus, reporting to director of GRE strategy, Ryan Murphy.

"Nicholas will focus on expanding QIC GRE's capability in healthcare real estate, including setting investment strategies, building a network of key stakeholders, establishing strategic partnerships, securing investments, and new capital solutions," QIC said.

He was previously on Dexus' development origination team, focused on generating healthcare opportunities.

He has worked across both the public and private sectors and is an expert in healthcare asset procurement models, QIC said.

"Nicholas believes that the coming together of private and public sectors to address the health themes that the pandemic has accelerated provides the pathway for greater collaboration for broader services and asset solutions that address an ever-increasing demand for healthcare," the manager said.

"This deep knowledge of the healthcare sector will serve QIC well as it works to develop its healthcare capability, providing innovative capital solutions and sustainable business models."

