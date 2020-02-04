NEWS
Executive Appointments
Property manager hires super fund head
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   11:57AM

Property investment manager Charter Hall has appointed a superannuation fund executive to lead the group's direct business.

TelstraSuper head of real assets Miriam Patterson has scored the newly created role of fund manager at Charter Hall Direct, in a move that the firm says reflects the growth of Charter Hall's retail and SMSF business.

Charter Hall managing director and chief executive David Harrison said Patterson's experience and relationships in the wholesale market will be invaluable for the group.

"Miriam has 15 years experience in property and infrastructure and brings a diverse range of skills in portfolio and risk management, transactions, asset management and investment governance," he said.

"Miriam will be an excellent fit for the group as we grow the institutional quality of investments available to our direct platform which has more than 20,000 retail, self-managed super fund (SMSF), high net worth (HNW) and family office customers.

Charter Hall Direct chief executive Steven Bennett said the appointment would provide diverse investment choices for the business' clients.

"This is a key appointment for the direct business," he said.

"We are excited to see an executive of Miriam's calibre to work with the whole direct team to curate and grow our existing suite of funds, together with driving the growth of new offerings to our investors to give them diversity of investment choice across the property sector."

Patterson said she was excited to join the direct team.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the leading real estate investment platforms in Australia, which I have observed first hand having overseen TelstraSuper's investments in a number of Charter Hall's funds and partnerships," she said.

"I look forward to working with the direct team to take advantage of the exciting growth opportunities we are seeing to provide investors with secure, sustainable income streams underpinned by high quality, long leased properties," Patterson added.

Patterson served as the head of real assets at TelstraSuper for four years, and was previously an infrastructure investment manager at the superannuation fund.

Prior to her role at TelstraSuper, Patterson worked at Hastings Funds Management in their infrastructure division, and has also held long term roles with Perth Airport and Ernst & Young.

