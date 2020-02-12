NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Product provider makes big FASEA promise
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   12:21PM

Lonsec has released a new product which it says will help financial advisers avoid getting caught out by the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics.

Lonsec says it has solutions to help financial advisers meet the Code of Ethics requirements that they avoid conflicted remuneration and consider ethical and responsible investments in a more in-depth way.

"For advisers the FASEA standards are no longer an intellectual exercise. Despite the practicality issues, they are now the yardstick against which they will be judged by regulators, clients and the community," said Lonsec chief executive Charlie Haynes.

"The reality is that the only way an adviser can comply with the standards effectively and efficiently is to access quality investment research and technology tools that enable them to provide detailed product comparisons across all asset classes, including superannuation funds and investment options."

In a release, Lonsec said Standard 3 of the FASEA code, which states that an adviser is in breach if "the form of variable income could induce an adviser to act in a manner inconsistent with the best interests of the client", will impact in-house products.

"This means that all conflicts, even a preference to use an in-house practice or dealer group product, could be viewed as an inducement to act in a way that isn't in the client's best interest," Lonsec said.

Haynes said Lonsec is offering to solve this problem by acquiring the investment management rights from existing portfolios to manage the investment process on behalf of the adviser without ongoing conflict.

That means financial advice practices with managed discretionary accounts (MDAs) could outsource the investment function of those MDAs.

Lonsec also referred to Standard 6 which states: "Where your clients indicate they only wish to invest in ethical or responsible investments, you will need to consider whether limiting your product recommendations in this manner is appropriate."

The research house claims to be well positioned to help financial advisers meet this standard.

"If the client doesn't want fossil fuels in their portfolio, simply recommending an ESG product probably won't be sufficient from now on. The adviser needs to have a complete understanding of the product's underlying investments and its process," Haynes said.

"That's why Lonsec is introducing a new sustainability rating and will provide data on how individual investment products stack up against the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals."

Financial Planning Association of Australia head of policy and standards Ben Marshan told Financial Standard that he expects to see more product providers come out with ways their offerings meet FASEA standards.

"If they've got a tool to genuinely help planners be compliant with the Code of Ethics then that is valuable to financial planners at the end of the day," Marshan said.

However, he cautioned that advisers should not feel insulated against any compliance issues because they have chosen a product that claims to be FASEA compliant.

"What product you're using isn't a defence," Marshan said.

"You still have to be looking at the code holistically and acting in an ethical manner."

Read more: LonsecFASEABen MarshanCharlie Haynes
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Advisers still unclear on referral rules
Latest FASEA exam results in
SMSFA chief slams regulators, FASEA
FPA partners with Deakin University
Calls for review of advice regulation
VanEck launches new income product
FASEA responds to concerns
ASIC alters adviser levy
VanEck changes ETF portfolios
FASEA adds adviser representative to board
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0yaPbVLG