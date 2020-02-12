Product provider makes big FASEA promise

Lonsec has released a new product which it says will help financial advisers avoid getting caught out by the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics.

Lonsec says it has solutions to help financial advisers meet the Code of Ethics requirements that they avoid conflicted remuneration and consider ethical and responsible investments in a more in-depth way.

"For advisers the FASEA standards are no longer an intellectual exercise. Despite the practicality issues, they are now the yardstick against which they will be judged by regulators, clients and the community," said Lonsec chief executive Charlie Haynes.

"The reality is that the only way an adviser can comply with the standards effectively and efficiently is to access quality investment research and technology tools that enable them to provide detailed product comparisons across all asset classes, including superannuation funds and investment options."

In a release, Lonsec said Standard 3 of the FASEA code, which states that an adviser is in breach if "the form of variable income could induce an adviser to act in a manner inconsistent with the best interests of the client", will impact in-house products.

"This means that all conflicts, even a preference to use an in-house practice or dealer group product, could be viewed as an inducement to act in a way that isn't in the client's best interest," Lonsec said.

Haynes said Lonsec is offering to solve this problem by acquiring the investment management rights from existing portfolios to manage the investment process on behalf of the adviser without ongoing conflict.

That means financial advice practices with managed discretionary accounts (MDAs) could outsource the investment function of those MDAs.

Lonsec also referred to Standard 6 which states: "Where your clients indicate they only wish to invest in ethical or responsible investments, you will need to consider whether limiting your product recommendations in this manner is appropriate."

The research house claims to be well positioned to help financial advisers meet this standard.

"If the client doesn't want fossil fuels in their portfolio, simply recommending an ESG product probably won't be sufficient from now on. The adviser needs to have a complete understanding of the product's underlying investments and its process," Haynes said.

"That's why Lonsec is introducing a new sustainability rating and will provide data on how individual investment products stack up against the United Nation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals."

Financial Planning Association of Australia head of policy and standards Ben Marshan told Financial Standard that he expects to see more product providers come out with ways their offerings meet FASEA standards.

"If they've got a tool to genuinely help planners be compliant with the Code of Ethics then that is valuable to financial planners at the end of the day," Marshan said.

However, he cautioned that advisers should not feel insulated against any compliance issues because they have chosen a product that claims to be FASEA compliant.

"What product you're using isn't a defence," Marshan said.

"You still have to be looking at the code holistically and acting in an ethical manner."