Prime Financial Group adds to c-suite with new role

Prime Financial Group has appointed James Lake to the newly created position of chief growth officer and Andrea Slingsby as independent non-executive director.

Prime said both appointments are key to its next phase of growth as the group continues work towards its goal of doubling revenue from $26 million in FY22 to $50 million by FY25, then doubling that figure again to $100 million.

Lake was appointed chief growth officer in May this year and is responsible for pursuing new business opportunities and developing and delivering the group's strategy.

Lake has more than 16 years' experience in commercial and organisational growth strategies across several industries including the professional service sector with clients across financial services, retail and government.

Prior to joining Prime, Lake was senior principal consultant at IDEE Group; a boutique management and project management office consultancy.

He has also held roles of strategy implementation lead, director, associate director and manager at KPMG.

Slingsby will take on her role as independent non-executive director from July 5 and brings 20 years' experience across governance, strategic and operational transformation and international growth.

She is an experienced c-suite executive and board member having worked with high-net-worth family officer, retail, construction and property development, digital technology, infrastructure and tourism.

Slingsby previously worked at chief operating officer for jewellery group Michael Hill and has held executive positions at Flight Centre.

Prime chief executive, managing director and chair Simon Madder said he was delighted to welcome both new appointments to the team.

"Their appointments bring significant experience across governance, assurance and strategic transformation and growth to our business," Madder said.

"Both Andrea and James will greatly contribute to our strategy of pursuing organic growth and EPS-accretive acquisitions and as we work towards our goal of doubling revenue."