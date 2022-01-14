PineBridge hires Asia wealth management lead

PineBridge Investments appointed a head of wealth management for the Asia region in a newly created role.

The global asset manager has hired Nicolas Kopitsis, who finished up at BNY Mellon Investment Management in April 2021.

At BNY, Kopitsis was the head of intermediary distribution Asia ex Japan and Singapore country head for more than five years.

Prior to that, he was the chief executive of BNY's Switzerland subsidiary.

He also worked at Lombard Odier Investment Management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Credit Suisse Asset Management over his 20-year career.

Based in Singapore for his new role, Kopitsis will focus on increasing awareness and distribution of PineBridge's investment capabilities to private banks and distribution platforms in the region.

This newly created role reflects PineBridge's wealth business strategy and focus for the Asia Pacific region, accelerating the firm's ability to be well positioned to meet the needs of the expanding global wealth market, the fund manager said.