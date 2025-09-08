Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Perth man found guilty of $34m fraud

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 SEP 2025   12:14PM

A Supreme Court jury has found Perth businessman Chris Marco guilty of fraud following a five-week trial, after he swindled six investors out of $34 million.

Marco's former executive assistant, Linda Marissen, was acquitted of all charges of fraud.

The jury delivered a unanimous verdict in the Supreme Court of Western Australia on 4 September 2025 and found Marco guilty of all 43 fraud charges totalling $34,332,453 relating to six investors.

"Today's guilty verdicts mark the end of a sorry chapter that many of Marco's investors would rather forget," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"This result delivers justice to investors who Marco defrauded and speaks to ASIC's painstaking investigation into this complex matter."

Marco has been remanded in custody for sentencing on 30 October 2025.

The verdict comes after a four-year investigation by ASIC. The regulator alleged that between July 2013 and October 2018, Marco obtained over $36.5 million from nine investors with intent to defraud, by deceit or fraudulent means.

In July 2022, Marco was initially charged with 50 counts of fraud, but the matter proceeded to trial on 43 counts.

Following ASIC's continued investigation into Marco's business, it was further alleged that between February 2014 and October 2018, Marissen enabled or aided Chris Marco to defraud more than $29.5 million from six investors.

The criminal charges followed earlier Federal Court proceedings taken by ASIC against Marco and the company previously run by him, AMS Holdings (WA).

In those proceedings, the Federal Court had, on 7 December 2020 ordered the winding up of the unregistered managed investment scheme operated by Marco and AMS Holdings.

The court also ordered that Marco be permanently restrained from carrying on a financial services business without an Australian Financial Services Licence or operating an unregistered managed investment scheme.

