Financial Planning

Perpetual acquires advice firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 12 AUG 2021   12:36PM

Perpetual Private has acquired a boutique financial advice firm with over 1000 clients and $915 million of assets.

Established in 2015, Jacaranda Financial Planning caters to the high-net-worth market with a team of nine advisers based in Sydney and Melbourne.

Jacaranda has 24 staff members altogether, founded by principals Brett Stene and Jeannie McKenzie, who will stay in the business.

"We see an enormous potential to leverage Perpetual's expertise, institutional grade infrastructure, and back office resources for the benefit of our clients, while enabling them access to additional capability in investment management, retirement planning and philanthropy," Stene said.

Perpetual chief executive and managing director Rob Adams said the acquisition is part of Perpetual Private's adviser growth strategy and complements its existing private client and family office offering.

"In Jacaranda we've identified a fast-growing financial planning business with a high-quality advice model and culture closely aligned to Perpetual's, providing Perpetual with an opportunity to help Jacaranda continue to scale efficiently and increase our overall share of the high-net-worth market on Australia's eastern seaboard," he said.

Jacaranda has over 1000 clients located primarily in New South Wales and Victoria. FUA has grown by more than $100 million per year over the last five years.

Perpetual Private group executive Mark Smith said the ongoing evolution of the domestic wealth industry has seen the withdrawal of the major banks in this space and higher qualification requirements for advisers.

"This has resulted in a significant reduction of adviser numbers, making it increasingly difficult for many Australians to access quality advice to support them through change. Perpetual's strong market position and trusted brand, together with the proven model of Jacaranda, provides a compelling opportunity to address the growing demand in the market for high quality advice, positioning us well to benefit from the industry dislocation now and in the coming years," he said.

