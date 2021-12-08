Pensioners could solve skills shortage

Increasing the number of work hours without affecting Australians' Age Pension could be the solution to the current skills shortage crisis.

This is according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is calling on the federal government to look at the semi-retired population to fill the nation's skills shortage gap.

Under the Work Bonus, a pensioner can earn an average of $480 per fortnight or $12,840 per year before their payments are reduced, at an effective marginal tax rate of at least 50%.

This equates to only one day a week at the minimum wage before their pension is reduced.

The government's latest Skills Priority List shows that accountants, auditors, civil engineers, vets, and agricultural scientists are highly in demand.

There is also a shortage of nurses, childcare workers, cooks, bakers, locksmiths, and mechanics across all states and territories.

Raising the threshold, ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said, will encourage greater participation, bringing more workers into the jobs market.

"Indeed, businesses of every size, in every industry, in every corner of the country, are experiencing the worst skill and labour shortages in more than two decades. Without access to workers, Australian businesses cannot compete in the global economy," he said.

The new COVID-19 omicron variant has delayed the reopening of the international border to skilled migrants, working holiday makers and international students.

"Even when our borders do reopen, the global war for talent means we will be in fierce competition for skilled workers. Countries that can bolster their local workforces will be best positioned to boost productivity and realise their economic potential," McKellar said.

The ACCI comprises members from state and territory chambers of commerce, national industry associations and business leaders from individual enterprises.