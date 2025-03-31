Pearler Super launches, new FHSSS product imminent

Trading platform Pearler is taking on the superannuation sector in launching Pearler Super and will shortly release HomeSoon to help young Australians maximise the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSSS).

Pearler Super is strictly targeting young members. It is not available to those born before 1 January 1970 and therefore does not offer a pension account.

Members can select from more than 40 ETFs to invest their savings, offered by the biggest providers such as BlackRock, Vanguard and SSGA.

Pearler Super is offered through Super Simplifier, a product under RSE, Equity Trustees Superannuation.

DASH is the investment administrator and promoter of Pearler Super, while DDH Graham is the member administrator.

The super fund charges 0.438% in administration and transaction fees, and 0.11% for brokerage fee per buy/sell.

Pearler Super is only accessible for Pearler customers. Some 85% of Pearler's users are invested in ETFs.

"We've seen growing demand from our community for a simple, transparent super product that aims to mirror the way they already invest outside super," Pearler co-founder Nick Nicolaides said.

"Pearler's product development has been heavily shaped by user demand. A recent survey of 1421 Pearler customers found that 74.6% preferred ETFs as part of their super investments, and within that 27% specifically favouring all-in-one or diversified ETF options."

Meanwhile, HomeSoon, a feature of Pearler Super, will launch in four days' time.

"We built Pearler Super to help them build wealth earlier and HomeSoon to give first home buyers much needed help in using the First Home Super Saver Scheme," the website shows, and that it is designed to help members boost their first home deposit under the FHSSS scheme with the help of "ETFs that match your home-buying timeline and take control of your investment fees."

The scheme allows members to contribute up to a maximum of $15,000 in any one financial year and up to a maximum of $50,000 across all years into their super fund to build a deposit when buying their first home.