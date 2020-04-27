No golden ticket for super funds

March provided evidence that superannuation funds won't be able to guild returns through investments in gold, according to Parametric.

Parametric managing director of research Raewyn Williams said investments in gold failed to provide a safe haven from market volatility in March.

Williams said gold's performance during the COVID-19 market shocks raises questions about its role in super fund portfolios.

"The evidence from March is this: super funds looking within (or outside) their portfolios for assets that are truly defensive will probably not find an edge in gold," she said.

"While gold may be an intriguing possibility as a long-term equity-diversifier for some institutional portfolios, it does not seem to be a reliable short-term equity buffer for when markets get choppy."

Traditional, though contested, theory dictates that the performance of gold should have a negative correlation to the performance of equities.

However, Williams said the current crisis is very much testing this theory.

"The performance of gold through March reveals something surprising: USD gold prices (based on the London Bullion Market Association closing price) failed to gain value; worse, gold moved in tandem with US equities during the month's biggest drops," she said.

On the S&P 500's worst day in March the index fell by 12% and the US gold price fell by 5%.

The Australian experience has been more random, over 22 trading days in March gold only moved in the opposite direction to equities on nine days.

That means for Australian investors too gold did not deliver on its promise to hedge equity market falls.

"On the S&P/ASX 200's worst day (10% fall), gold in AUD was flat. On the index's next worst days (dropping over 7%), gold was, respectively, down 1% and close to flat," Williams said.

She said the unreliable movement of gold prices could have consequences for institutions like super funds which often have exposures to gold via allocations to real assets, commodities and hedge funds.

"Some Australian equity strategies may serve as a proxy for commodity investments, including gold, given the importance of mining to the Australian economy," Williams said.

"Funds with less scale (under pressure to defend their 'niche' value proposition) may see gold as an opportunity they can exploit, but their larger counterparts cannot."

