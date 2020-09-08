New research head at Centrepoint Alliance

The ASX-listed dealer group has hired a portfolio manager from IOOF as its new head of research, after the incumbent left in May.

Daniel Stojanovski will start as Centrepoint Alliance's head of research on October 13.

He joins after nearly five years at IOOF, starting as a research analyst and working up to portfolio manager with responsibility for investment strategy and asset allocation across model portfolios managed accounts, managed funds and equities.

"Daniel has a great passion for portfolio construction, contributing to IOOF's investment philosophy, while also being the key architect of IOOF's responsible investing 'ESG' investment philosophy," Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson said.

Prior to IOOF, he worked at Challenger's multi-boutique business Fidante Partners and at Morgan Stanley in its investment management division.

Stojanovski moves into the role after Miriam Herold left in mid-May to head investments in AMP's superannuation trustee office.

Centrepoint added net 17 advisers last financial year, taking its total to 317 licensed advisers.

It reported $131 million in FY20 revenue (up 11%). The average authorised representative fee of $19,000 increased to an average of $36,000, which offsets legacy rebate revenue decline ($3.3 million).

It also flagged appetite for inorganic opportunities.