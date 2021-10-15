NEWS
Investment

New equities fund at Australian Ethical

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 15 OCT 2021   12:40PM

Australian Ethical introduced a new high conviction fund to wholesale clients, investing in a range of sectors including local healthcare, renewables and technology stocks within the S&P ASX 300.

The Australian Ethical High Conviction Domestic Equities Fund holds a concentrated portfolio of about 20-35 Australian and New Zealand companies that meet the fund manager's ethical screens, predominantly mid and large caps.

The recommended minimum investment timeframe is between seven and 10 years, charging management fees of 0.80% per annum and additional estimated costs of 0.05% plus a performance fee of 15% of outperformance net of management fees.

The benchmark unaware fund is currently invested in Bendigo Bank, NIB, Cochlear and Contact Energy, among other holdings.

Australian Ethical has applied to the Chi-X for the fund to be made accessible on the exchange.

Australian Ethical head of domestic equities Mike Murray told Financial Standard the group expects the fund will appeal to investors looking for an actively managed and resilient portfolio of mid and larger capitalisation stocks.

"It also offers a robust solution to HNW, charitable investors and institutional investors looking for an actively managed fund focused on the ASX 300," he said.

"We are in early discussions with select values-aligned clients and expect to market the product more widely in coming months."

Murray said the fund is more concentrated than Australian Ethical's other active strategies and more exposed to more mature and established mid and large caps.

"Overall, we expect comparable risk to our existing Australian Shares Fund and to other concentrated Australian equities strategies," he said.

"We expect the fund to offer a resilient return profile due to its exposure to relatively defensive industries."

Murray added that Australian Ethical is seeing increasing demand for its investment solutions due to their ethical nature, saying the past 12 months have seen record flows; "buoyed by excellent investment performance and a rising awareness among Australians of the power of their money in driving climate action."

"We are building out our product pipeline to meet this growing demand, with the High Conviction Fund complementing our suite of domestic equities products," he said.

