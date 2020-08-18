New chair at Platinum Asset Management

Platinum has appointed a new chair as Michael Cole gets ready to retire after 13 years in the position. The firm also announced the departure of Kerr Neilson from the investment team.

Cole will retire both as a non-executive director and the chair on November 20 after the annual general meeting. He has been the chair since Platinum's ASX listing in 2007.

Taking his place on the board is Guy Strapp, who will be a non-executive director from August 27 and become chair from November 21 when Cole retires.

Strapp has 35 years of experience - both on the investment and distribution side - and was most recently the chief executive and chief investment officer of Eastspring Investments (formerly Prudential Asset Management) in Hong Kong.

He has worked across Australia and abroad with Bank of America, JP Morgan Investment Management, Citigroup Asset Management and BT Financial Group.

He is currently also the chair of local wealth manager First Samuel.

"An important discipline in any company is planning for the transition at both management and board levels. It is a testament to the founders of Platinum that a strong succession plan has been put in place to ensure that Platinum remains relevant and continues to acquire the skills required to successfully adapt to these every-changing markets," Cole said.

In another change, Platinum's billionaire co-founder Kerr Neilson will leave the investment team, where he has worked as an analyst after stepping aside from the chief executive role in 2018.

At August end, Neilson will leave the investment team but will continue on the board, now as a non-executive director. He is still the largest co-shareholder of PTM.

"Kerr's experience and knowledge of global markets ad companies, as well as his valuable insights on strategy and business development, will therefore remain an accessible avenue of support for the CIO and [chief executive], Andrew Clifford and Platinum's wider team," the company said in ASX filings.

"The trouble with high performance investing is that it requires total immersion; it is all consuming of one's time," Neilson said.

"Working from home has softened me up and caused me to ponder wider social issues. Having seen the team grow and mature over the years, I am confident in their ability to meet clients' high expectations."

Platinum Asset Management has $21.38 billion in funds under management at July end, after experiencing $146 million in outflows in the month.