Financial Planning
Netwealth FUA crosses $40 billion
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 16 APR 2021   12:37PM

Netwealth ended March 2021 with $41.8 billion in funds under administration, an increase of 50% over the prior corresponding period.

Net inflows in FUA slowed down from $3.2 billion in previous corresponding period to $2.3 billion. Netwealth attributed this to $900 million lower inflows from its largest licensee.

Of the $41.8 billion net FUA, 66.4% is now fee-paying, up from 62.1% at March 2020 as Netwealth shifted to a new pricing structure.

Total funds under management (from managed funds and managed accounts) was $10.5 billion or 66.4% higher than March 2020 FUM of $6.3 billion.

However, net FUM inflows were also slower than previous corresponding period.

Managed fund netflows for the March quarter were $32 million ($52 million in March quarter, $74 million in December 2020 quarter).

Managed accounts net inflows were $889 million, which is higher than December quarter's $659 million but about 38% lower than previous March quarter's $1.4 billion.

NWL expects full-year FUA net inflows of approximately $9 billion.

Read more: Netwealth
Editor's Choice
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
