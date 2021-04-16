Netwealth FUA crosses $40 billion

Netwealth ended March 2021 with $41.8 billion in funds under administration, an increase of 50% over the prior corresponding period.

Net inflows in FUA slowed down from $3.2 billion in previous corresponding period to $2.3 billion. Netwealth attributed this to $900 million lower inflows from its largest licensee.

Of the $41.8 billion net FUA, 66.4% is now fee-paying, up from 62.1% at March 2020 as Netwealth shifted to a new pricing structure.

Total funds under management (from managed funds and managed accounts) was $10.5 billion or 66.4% higher than March 2020 FUM of $6.3 billion.

However, net FUM inflows were also slower than previous corresponding period.

Managed fund netflows for the March quarter were $32 million ($52 million in March quarter, $74 million in December 2020 quarter).

Managed accounts net inflows were $889 million, which is higher than December quarter's $659 million but about 38% lower than previous March quarter's $1.4 billion.

NWL expects full-year FUA net inflows of approximately $9 billion.