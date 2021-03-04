NEWS
Executive Appointments
Munich RE appoints Australasia lead
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAR 2021   12:48PM

Munich RE has appointed Scott Hawkins as managing director of Australasia succeeding Ralph Ronnenberg who is moving into a new position as head of reinsurance controlling.

Hawkins will be responsible for overseeing the leadership and strategic steering of Munich Re's businesses in Australia and New Zealand, as well as being principal officer of Munich Holdings Australasia.

Based in Sydney, he will report to Tobias Farny, chief executive, Asia Pacific - greater China and Australia/New Zealand.

Ronnenberg who, having successfully led Munich Re's business in Australia, will be returning to its head office in Germany to assume responsibility as head of reinsurance controlling for the Munich Re Group.

"We are pleased to appoint Scott Hawkins as our managing director for Australasia. Scott has a proven track record in strategically managing significant reinsurance transactions and in developing innovative risk solutions," Farny said.

"I am convinced his deep technical expertise and strong client focus will position him well to lead our Australasia business into the next stage of its development.

"I would also like to thank Ralph Ronnenberg for his strong contribution to successfully developing the business over the past five years."

Hawkins has over 25 years' experience in non-life insurance and reinsurance business and has technical expertise and understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the insurance industry in Australia and internationally.

He joined Munich Re in Australia in 2005 and has held the position of head of non-life for the past six years.

