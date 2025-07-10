Most traded stocks in the first half of the year revealed

Retail and advised investors both invested heavily into mining and energy industries in the first half of the year, according to new research from AUSIEX.

Despite strong growth in the Commonwealth Bank share price, it isn't the most sought-after stock among investors.

The most bought stock by retail investors was BHP, followed by Fortescue, Woodside Energy, Pilbara Minerals and Appen.

Conversely, most realised their investment in the banking sector, as the most sold stocks included Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, Fortescue, and Appen.

This saw retail investors' largest portfolio holdings at financial year end as Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank, BHP and Wesfarmers, AUSIEX said.

Meanwhile, the most bought stocks by advised investors over the same period were Woodside, BHP, CSL, Macquarie and Westpac.

Their most sold stocks were Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, Woolworths and Fortescue.

The top stock holdings of advised investors are Commonwealth Bank, Wesfarmers, BHP, Westpac and National Australia Bank.

AUSIEX national manager of strategic relationships Chris Hill said the behaviour between the two groups presents a "stark contrast".

"During the past financial year, individual retail investors tended to buy mining stocks, taking profits in some bank stocks," Hill said.

"In stark contrast, advisers relied on a handful of blue chips and a broad range of exchange traded funds to build clients' portfolios in the first half of 2025. The latter included Australian stock indexes, US and European indices as well as fixed income ETFs."

Advised investors also traded less in the period compared to the second half of 2024, as Hill noted they tended to hold stocks and trade less.

"By contrast, the number of their ETF trades was up over 30% compared to the first six months of 2024," he added.

Additionally, the statistics recorded the most traded stocks by advised self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) with balances over $3 million. The pack focused on a mix of the mining, banking and industrial sectors, coupled with a wide range of ETFs.

The most bought stocks were revealed as Woodside, BHP, CSL, and two ETFs (VanEck S&P/ASX MidCap ETF and VanEck MSCI International Quality (Hedged) ETF).

"There was also increased overseas investor activity in Australia with some large institutions, particularly from the US, buying local stocks," Hill added.