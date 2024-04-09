Newspaper icon
Investment

Morningstar warns of stretched valuations in Australian equities

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   12:32PM

The Australian equity market is slightly overvalued following a strong rally, according to Morningstar's Q2 2024 outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark has climbed about 15% from its October 2023 lows to hover around 7800, signalling what Morningstar called a "modest overvaluation" with stocks trading on average 5% above fair estimates.

"The market has surprised on the upside, with equity investors looking through the malaise to the green pasture of lower interest rates," Morningstar director of equity research Mathew Hodge said.

However, he cautioned that the market's enthusiasm might be "too optimistic" regarding the prospect of lower interest rates.

"If inflation rears its head again, some of the optimism could come out of share prices for banks and other recent winners, including consumer cyclicals, REITs, and tech stocks," he said.

"Geopolitics and global conflicts, China's stimulus inflating commodities, and an acceleration in deglobalisation, such as shifting supply chains to domestic or friendly sources, could be triggers."

Morningstar senior equity analyst Adrian Atkins said that the rally of Australian stocks in Q1 2024 - fueled by waning inflation and the growing likelihood of rate cuts later in the year - has lessened opportunities to buy "meaningfully undervalued" stocks.

He said that financial services and technology, being the most overvalued sectors, might face pressure if interest rates don't decrease as much as anticipated by the market.

In a positive spin for asset managers, Morningstar equity analyst Nathan Zaia's analysis suggests that stabilising interest rates, coupled with the potential for cuts in 2024, are expected to rekindle interest in growth assets.

He said this should boost flows and support higher asset prices, helping to lift funds under management and earnings for most asset managers.

"Better performing and more diversified firms, such as Challenger and Pinnacle, are likely to enjoy a swifter recovery in flows and earnings relative to their peers. Some others may need to enhance profitability through further cost-cutting measures," he said.

"Better-performing, diverse, and recently established asset managers are poised to capture share from mature firms with lacklustre performance and increase earnings faster. On average, we expect the traditional active managers we cover to be in outflows."

Morningstar highlighted Perpetual as a top pick in the financial services sector, the research house said the market may be overlooking the company's potential for earnings growth from improved flows and cost reductions.

"While Perpetual's investments business is in net outflow, we believe improving investment performance supports new mandate wins and lower redemptions," Morningstar said.

"Additionally, we anticipate improved flows for both wealth management and corporate trust with stabilising interest rates and potential improvements in macroeconomic conditions. Both businesses face less competitive intensity than the investments business."

MorningstarPerpetualFinancial servicesAdrian AtkinsASXChallengerChinaMathew HodgeNathan ZaiaPinnacleASX 200
