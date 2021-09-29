MFS Investment Management launches new trust

The US$685.5 billion fund manager has opened a multisector, small and mid-market-cap equity trust to Australian and New Zealand investors.

The MFS Global New Discovery Trust aims to generate alpha by selectively investing in high-quality companies within a $1 billion to $15 billion US market-cap range.

MFS Investment Management senior managing director Marian Poirier said the trust is an opportunity for investors wanting access to sectors underrepresented in the Australian market.

"Considerable inefficiencies and opportunities reside in the small mid-cap equity sector due to its depth. The MSCI All Country World Small Mid Cap Index comprises 7500 names. Narrow this to 100 securities using a disciplined, repeatable process that draws on the broad capabilities of MFS' integrated global research platform and you have a unique and active portfolio that is distinctly different from the benchmark," Poirier said.

"Stock selection is key, with a focus on finding companies that are attractively valued relative to their fundamental strengths and growth prospects. This is particularly important as economic headwinds and tailwinds vary across company sizes, sectors and regions."

The trust aims to deliver above-average returns relative to the index over seven to nine years. It is managed by portfolio managers Peter Fruzetti and Sandheep Mehta in London and Eric Braz and Michael Grossman in Boston.

It will be available to Australian and New Zealand advisers and wholesale investors as Australian Unit Trust and will later be available on retail platforms in Q4.

The MFS Global New Discovery Trust has been available to investors in the US since 2011.

Last week, MFS confirmed its Australian head of retail sales Ross Cartwright is leaving his role to take on a different position in London.