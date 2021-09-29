NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MFS Investment Management launches new trust

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 SEP 2021   11:48AM

The US$685.5 billion fund manager has opened a multisector, small and mid-market-cap equity trust to Australian and New Zealand investors.

The MFS Global New Discovery Trust aims to generate alpha by selectively investing in high-quality companies within a $1 billion to $15 billion US market-cap range.

MFS Investment Management senior managing director Marian Poirier said the trust is an opportunity for investors wanting access to sectors underrepresented in the Australian market.

"Considerable inefficiencies and opportunities reside in the small mid-cap equity sector due to its depth. The MSCI All Country World Small Mid Cap Index comprises 7500 names. Narrow this to 100 securities using a disciplined, repeatable process that draws on the broad capabilities of MFS' integrated global research platform and you have a unique and active portfolio that is distinctly different from the benchmark," Poirier said.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"Stock selection is key, with a focus on finding companies that are attractively valued relative to their fundamental strengths and growth prospects. This is particularly important as economic headwinds and tailwinds vary across company sizes, sectors and regions."

The trust aims to deliver above-average returns relative to the index over seven to nine years. It is managed by portfolio managers Peter Fruzetti and Sandheep Mehta in London and Eric Braz and Michael Grossman in Boston.

It will be available to Australian and New Zealand advisers and wholesale investors as Australian Unit Trust and will later be available on retail platforms in Q4.

The MFS Global New Discovery Trust has been available to investors in the US since 2011.

Last week, MFS confirmed its Australian head of retail sales Ross Cartwright is leaving his role to take on a different position in London.

Read more: MFS Global New Discovery TrustMFS Investment ManagementMarian PoirierEric BrazMichael GrossmanMSCI All Country World Small Mid Cap IndexPeter FruzettiRoss CartwrightSandheep Mehta
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MFS hunts new retail lead
Global fixed income trust launched
Global manager welcomes former CFSGAM head
Asset manager appoints CIO
MFS executives create advisory council
Reflation narrative lacks substance: MFS
ASIC cancels AFSL, bans former executives and fund managers
Active winning out in down markets: MFS
MFSIM execs use $143.5m in client money to repay debts
Don't overlook culture and discipline: MFS

Editor's Choice

State Street bolsters SPDR team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
State Street Global Advisors has made four senior appointments within its SPDR exchange-traded funds business in Asia Pacific.

MLC Life refreshes income protection offering

ANNABELLE DICKSON
MLC Life Insurance is offering a new range of income protection insurance products following research from customer, adviser and licensees.

Link vows to fight class action

KARREN VERGARA
Link Group vowed that it will "vigorously defend" its subsidiary against a class action involving the failed Woodford Equity Income Fund.

MFS Investment Management launches new trust

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The US$685.5 billion fund manager has opened a multisector, small and mid-market-cap equity trust to Australian and New Zealand investors.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.