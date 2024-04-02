Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

MetLife enhances employee benefits package

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024   12:39PM

MetLife Australia is introducing menopause, fertility, and gender affirmation leave for employees, while also extending its parental leave policy.

The life insurer is rolling out a revamped benefits program for its staff, saying the new policy is designed to support a more inclusive workplace.

Following consultation with its employee-led DEI Committee and reviewing statistics from the Diversity Council Australia and its own survey on employee benefits trends, MetLife is now offering three new leave types.

Employees can now access up to 10 days of menopause leave, up to five days of fertility leave, and up to four weeks of gender affirmation leave. It will also offer return-to-work support planning.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Meantime, it will also extend its paid parental leave policy to 16 weeks from this year before moving to 18 weeks in 2025.

MetLife said about 30% of its employees are women over 40, having the potential to be impacted by menopause. By offering specific leave entitlements, employers can help to keep women in the workforce for longer, directly influencing their retirement outcomes.

"These leave benefits underscore the focus that needs to be placed on supporting mental as well as physical needs, especially as we acknowledge the impact on people and on workplaces," MetLife said.

"Offering leave that allows employees to manage symptoms and take time to recover, along with planning and education, is a complete approach to employee care. This ensures people have the right support, with the goal of providing a truly caring and inclusive work environment."

MetLife said additional paid leave was a top priority for its employees, noting that its policies now put it ahead of many insurance industry peers.

"Employee care must include initiatives that recognise our people make valuable contributions and also have unique needs. These employee benefits recognise this and are tangible ways to enable our people to achieve their professional and personal goals," MetLife head of people and culture Alex Sosnov said.

"We know this helps us create a more inclusive workplace while also retaining and attracting the best people who will help us achieve our business goals."

Read more: menopausegender affirmationparental leaveMetLife AustraliaAlex Sosnovfertility leaveDiversity Council Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Government dawdling on paid parental leave super: Greens
Super on unpaid parental leave extended in Western Australia
MetLife chair Geoff Brunsdon retires after 13 years
TelstraSuper sweetens parental leave policy
MetLife Australia hires chief operating officer
Calls for paid menopause leave gather momentum
Mercer proposes superannuation tax overhaul
Iress unveils Connectivity Network
CALI backed by industry
Super fund appoints new insurer

Editor's Choice

Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

HUB24 growth officer jumps to AZ NGA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:53AM
AZ NGA has beefed up its executive team with the newly created role.

Aware Super chair named governor-general

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:59AM
Samantha Mostyn has been confirmed as the new governor-general.

NZ Super Fund chief investment officer departs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
The departure comes just one week after the fund appointed a new chief executive.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach