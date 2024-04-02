MetLife enhances employee benefits package

MetLife Australia is introducing menopause, fertility, and gender affirmation leave for employees, while also extending its parental leave policy.

The life insurer is rolling out a revamped benefits program for its staff, saying the new policy is designed to support a more inclusive workplace.

Following consultation with its employee-led DEI Committee and reviewing statistics from the Diversity Council Australia and its own survey on employee benefits trends, MetLife is now offering three new leave types.

Employees can now access up to 10 days of menopause leave, up to five days of fertility leave, and up to four weeks of gender affirmation leave. It will also offer return-to-work support planning.

Meantime, it will also extend its paid parental leave policy to 16 weeks from this year before moving to 18 weeks in 2025.

MetLife said about 30% of its employees are women over 40, having the potential to be impacted by menopause. By offering specific leave entitlements, employers can help to keep women in the workforce for longer, directly influencing their retirement outcomes.

"These leave benefits underscore the focus that needs to be placed on supporting mental as well as physical needs, especially as we acknowledge the impact on people and on workplaces," MetLife said.

"Offering leave that allows employees to manage symptoms and take time to recover, along with planning and education, is a complete approach to employee care. This ensures people have the right support, with the goal of providing a truly caring and inclusive work environment."

MetLife said additional paid leave was a top priority for its employees, noting that its policies now put it ahead of many insurance industry peers.

"Employee care must include initiatives that recognise our people make valuable contributions and also have unique needs. These employee benefits recognise this and are tangible ways to enable our people to achieve their professional and personal goals," MetLife head of people and culture Alex Sosnov said.

"We know this helps us create a more inclusive workplace while also retaining and attracting the best people who will help us achieve our business goals."