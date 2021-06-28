Mary Manning exits Ellerston Capital

Ellerston Capital's portfolio manager for Asia strategies Mary Manning has resigned, and will join another boutique.

Manning was the portfolio manager of the Ellerston Asia Growth Fund, which invested in Asia ex-Japan stocks and returned 1.3% over the benchmark's 7.19% in the three years ending May. The fund was behind the benchmark by 7bps since 2017 inception, and for the year to May end.

Manning spent nearly nine years at the firm. She has worked on emerging markets since at least 2003, first at Oaktree Capital Management and then at Ellerston.

She will join Alphinity Investment Management as a portfolio manager for their Global Fund and Global Sustainable Fund. In March's Alphinity's Lachlan MacGregor resigned from the firm.

With her departure, Ellerston has appointed the Asia fund's former deputy portfolio manager Fredy Hoh as the portfolio manager. He is supported by Asia analysts Eric Fong and Vinay Chhoda.

Hoh has been with Ellerston since 2017 and prior to that, worked at Macquarie Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Manning is the second departure from Ellerston in recent months. Earlier this year, Paul Drzewucki after working with the firm for nearly 10 years.

He joined Polymer Capital, which runs Asia-focused market neutral strategies.