NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Mary Manning exits Ellerston Capital

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 28 JUN 2021   12:41PM

Ellerston Capital's portfolio manager for Asia strategies Mary Manning has resigned, and will join another boutique.

Manning was the portfolio manager of the Ellerston Asia Growth Fund, which invested in Asia ex-Japan stocks and returned 1.3% over the benchmark's 7.19% in the three years ending May. The fund was behind the benchmark by 7bps since 2017 inception, and for the year to May end.

Manning spent nearly nine years at the firm. She has worked on emerging markets since at least 2003, first at Oaktree Capital Management and then at Ellerston.

She will join Alphinity Investment Management as a portfolio manager for their Global Fund and Global Sustainable Fund. In March's Alphinity's Lachlan MacGregor resigned from the firm.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

With her departure, Ellerston has appointed the Asia fund's former deputy portfolio manager Fredy Hoh as the portfolio manager. He is supported by Asia analysts Eric Fong and Vinay Chhoda.

Hoh has been with Ellerston since 2017 and prior to that, worked at Macquarie Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Manning is the second departure from Ellerston in recent months. Earlier this year, Paul Drzewucki  after working with the firm for nearly 10 years.

He joined Polymer Capital, which runs Asia-focused market neutral strategies.

Read more: EllerstonMary ManningAlphinity
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
Australian equities funds downgraded
AFCA chair under fire
Global equities continue to soar: Report
High performance funds significantly underperform: Research
Ellerston LIC chair resigns
New super fund targets millennials
Challenger head of retail departs
Sydney portfolio manager on best female fundies list
RI sector outperforms ASX 300: Lonsec

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.