Magellan FUM drops further

Magellan FUM drops furtherBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 6 OCT 2022 12:41PM
Read more: FUM, Magellan Financial Group
Magellan Financial Group has seen a further $7 billion shaved off its funds under management in September.
The group saw net outflows of $3.6 billion, $3.2 billion of which was institutional FUM while $0.4 billion was net retail outflows. The balance was related to investment performance.
Magellan went from having $57.6 billion in FUM at the end of August to $50.9 billion at September end.
The institutional business now has $31.1 billion in FUM, down from $36.2 billion, and the retail business dropped to $19.8 billion from $21.4 billion.
By asset class, global equities dropped from $30.7 billion to $26.1 billion, while Australian equities accounts for $8 billion, down from $8.4 billion. Infrastructure equities FUM now sits at $16.8 billion, having dropped from $18.5 billion at August end.
Overall, the group's FUM has dropped almost $10 billion since the end of June and about $20 billion since the start of the year.
Related News
Editor's Choice
CALI names chief executive
Equipsuper restructures investment team
MLC launches first retail private equity fund
Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?
Richard Ivers
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED