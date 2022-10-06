Magellan FUM drops further

Magellan Financial Group has seen a further $7 billion shaved off its funds under management in September.

The group saw net outflows of $3.6 billion, $3.2 billion of which was institutional FUM while $0.4 billion was net retail outflows. The balance was related to investment performance.

Magellan went from having $57.6 billion in FUM at the end of August to $50.9 billion at September end.

The institutional business now has $31.1 billion in FUM, down from $36.2 billion, and the retail business dropped to $19.8 billion from $21.4 billion.

By asset class, global equities dropped from $30.7 billion to $26.1 billion, while Australian equities accounts for $8 billion, down from $8.4 billion. Infrastructure equities FUM now sits at $16.8 billion, having dropped from $18.5 billion at August end.

Overall, the group's FUM has dropped almost $10 billion since the end of June and about $20 billion since the start of the year.