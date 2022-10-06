Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Magellan FUM drops further

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 6 OCT 2022   12:41PM

Magellan Financial Group has seen a further $7 billion shaved off its funds under management in September.

The group saw net outflows of $3.6 billion, $3.2 billion of which was institutional FUM while $0.4 billion was net retail outflows. The balance was related to investment performance.

Magellan went from having $57.6 billion in FUM at the end of August to $50.9 billion at September end.

The institutional business now has $31.1 billion in FUM, down from $36.2 billion, and the retail business dropped to $19.8 billion from $21.4 billion.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

By asset class, global equities dropped from $30.7 billion to $26.1 billion, while Australian equities accounts for $8 billion, down from $8.4 billion. Infrastructure equities FUM now sits at $16.8 billion, having dropped from $18.5 billion at August end.

Overall, the group's FUM has dropped almost $10 billion since the end of June and about $20 billion since the start of the year.

Read more: FUMMagellan Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Equity Trustees confirms AET acquisition
Ausbil adds to sales capabilities
Magellan shares punished after FUM drop
Magellan, Platinum dropped in S&P/ASX rebalance
Schroders hires investment director
Magellan appoints new chief executive
Magellan offloads GYG stake
Further $1.4bn FUM drop at Magellan
Challenger expects to reach full-year profit guidance
Mason Stevens names chief investment officer

Editor's Choice

CALI names chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has named Christine Cupitt as its inaugural chief executive.

Equipsuper restructures investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN
Equipsuper has made three senior hires after revisiting its investment strategies and team structure.

MLC launches first retail private equity fund

CHLOE WALKER
In a bid to provide retail investors with concentrated exposure to global private equity investments, the asset manager has launched its first retail private equity fund, the MLC Global Private Equity Fund.

Prime Financial acquires SMSF administrator

CHLOE WALKER
In a critical step in its ambition of becoming Australia's premier B2B SMSF administrator, Prime Financial Group has acquired Gold Coast-based SMSF Administrator Intello.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.