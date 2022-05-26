Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Liberals should liberate Australians from super: Bragg

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   12:06PM

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has pulled no punches in a recently released policy manifesto titled The basis of a fair society is a strong economy, once again calling for superannuation to be voluntary for those on low incomes.

"Superannuation is a significant failure of Australian economic policy," Bragg asserted.

"It doesn't get many people off the pension; it costs the budget more than it saves and it reduces agency and individual choices."

Since his maiden senate speech Bragg has advocated for structural superannuation reform.

"I want to spend my energies on the two principal economic issues: taxation and superannuation," he said.

Bragg claimed super has made unions, banks and insurers richer than ever and lamented excessive fees and lack of competition.

He also called super a strange but huge experiment that should be made voluntary for Australians earning under $50,000.

"Super is making home ownership much harder for lower income Australians," he added.

Over the years, Bragg hasn't changed his tune on Australia's superannuation policies as is evident by his newest policy declaration, where he pushed the idea that housing should be a put first.

"We must maintain the Australian dream through providing a pathway for Australians to access a home," Bragg said.

"Our three-pillar retirement system is based around home ownership, but it is plummeting amongst younger Australians."

One of Bragg's solutions to this problem is to open super for housing by expanding the liberals 2022 election policy.

Bragg called for a permanent system which allows Australians to take superannuation as wages during certain periods.

He also again promoted giving all Australians access to the Future Fund as a default option as well as ensuring laws stop superannuation waste like uncommercial payments to unions.

Unlike the Labor party which has committed to the legislated 12% superannuation guarantee rise, Bragg went on to propose an immediate pause of the coming increases to boost wages. This is in opposition to the Liberal party which confirmed it would continue with the legislated increases had it won the election.

Grattan Institute senior associate Joey Moloney described the general idea of compulsory super as sound.

He said: "It can help smooth lifetime consumption given people focus disproportionately on the short term."

However, Moloney did say that taking the super guarantee to 12% would force people to over-save, supress wage growth and would be net negative to the budget.

"The system is still plagued by inefficiencies: high fees, sub-scale funds, multiple accounts and wasteful product proliferation," he continued.

Also responding to Bragg's assessment, Sydney University associate professor Shumi Akhtar said she both agreed and disagreed with his policies.

"Our superannuation system requires some serious revision to serve its intended purpose," Akhtar said.

"The current superannuation policy requires significant revision to accommodate for specific situations, including when a long-term contributor requires early access for a 'good reason' or when an individual is better to manage their own super funds because of the skill and expertise they have."

However, "the early drawdown by certain labour force groups, especially those who have just joined the workforce is not ideal", she added.

Akhtar said: "They have not contributed enough to the system and often, they waste early access withdrawals on luxury expenditure."

"That's what happened during the COVID period when the Liberal government had no control or monitoring plan on who was granted early access to super savings.

"This portion of the population will then fall back on public pension which puts additional pressure on Australia's fiscal budget."

Read more: LiberalAndrew BraggShumi AkhtarFuture FundGrattan InstituteJoey MoloneyLaborSuper guaranteeWage growthEarly drawdown
