Financial Planning
Last stand for grandfathered commissions falls over
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:07PM

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Advisers' has failed to raise the necessary funds to mount its High Court challenge to retain grandfathered commissions.

The AIOFP has confirmed the High Court challenge to fight the banning of grandfathered revenue will not go ahead.

The association had appointed Corrs Chambers Westgarth and needed to raise between $1 million and $2 million in the Adviser Revenue Challenge (ARC) Fund to get its case to the High Court.

In a letter to those who donated, seen by Financial Standard, AIOFP executive director Peter Johnston said the numbers of those supporting the fund for the High Court challenge had been lower than expected.

The letter revealed 248 people donated to the ARC Fund and some of those donations were as small as $20. Two individuals donated $10,000.

One of the individuals who donated $10,000 was Lifespan Financial Planning executive chair John Ardino.

The other is not on record, but Financial Standard has reason to believe it was the head of another dealer group.

The shortfall appears to have been significant, with the letter saying: "Even if we requested all contributors to increase their contribution by five times their original donation it would still not be enough."

Johnston explained to supporters that grandfathered revenue has already plummeted from 30% to 7% (citing Investment Trends data) over the last seven years.

This, he said, was a sign that advisers were heeding warnings ahead of the ban on grandfathered commissions and negotiating a fee for service arrangement with clients.

"The other major hurdle we have been facing is locating a suitable plaintiff to front the action. This role must be a natural person (not an entity like ARC or AIOFP) with the right circumstances," the letter said.

"Unfortunately there is a perception that anyone taking on the role will be targeted by the regulators which has understandably limited if not eliminated our options."

Johnston told supporters that the ARC Fund would be wound up by the end of February and that the AIOFP would limit the continuing administration and trustee fees to try and maximise any ex gratia payments those who donated may be able to receive.

"It is disappointing but in some ways it is a good thing for the industry that advisers are moving on," Johnston told Financial Standard.

"Grandfathered revenue was not a perfect arrangement but the challenge did get down to a principle of standing up for our constitutional rights and showing some push back against a government that has gone too far on a number of fronts."

Read more: AIOFPPeter JohnstonCorrs Chambers WestgarthInvestment TrendsJohn ArdinoLifespan Financial Planning
