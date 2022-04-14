Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

L1 Capital portfolio manager leaves to start family office

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 14 APR 2022   12:39PM

After 14 years, Lev Margolin will leave the firm to start his own family office, focusing on a range of opportunities in TMET, gaming, infrastructure, agriculture and financials across both public and private markets.

Commenting on his departure, Margolin said: "To say working at L1 has been the most rewarding professional experience of my life would be a massive understatement."

"From a small four-person boutique managing a single Australian long only product in 2008, L1 now has 40+ staff across three continents managing some of the best performing long only and absolute return funds anywhere in the world."

Margolin also thanked fellow colleagues and L1 founders Mark Landau, Raphael Lamm and Joel Arber for their "tireless efforts to turn L1 into one of the best success stories in Australian Funds management".

"I have been inspired by their drive, work ethic and smarts and they have made me a much better investor," Margolin said.

The new Melbourne-based family office is expected to launch in the second half of the year, with hiring underway.

