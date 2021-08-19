Jupiter AM adds APAC insto lead

Jupiter Asset Management welcomed an institutional distribution lead for Asia Pacific, in what is a newly created role for the UK-based firm.

Adam Phua has been appointed to the role, joining from Allianz Global Investors where he was managing director, head of Asia Pacific institutional sales.

Phua brings close to 25 years' experience, almost 22 of which were spent with Allianz Global Investors.

Having joined last month, Phua is based in Hong Kong and reports to Jupiter's head of Asia Pacific, Peter Swarbreck.

The appointment comes as Jupiter increases its commitment to the institutional space globally.

In doing so, it has also appointed a head of US institutional business in David Schrock.

Schrock has more than 25 years' experience in financial services and was previously leading Janus Henderson's North American institutional business.

Jupiter said the hire responds to the strong interest it has seen in the US since establishing a Denver office last year.

The manager said it will soon announce another key hire to its UK institutional team as well as look to strengthen its marketing and operations capabilities to better serve the institutional market.