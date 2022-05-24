intelliflo announces first head of sales in Australia

intelliflo announces first head of sales in AustraliaBY ANDREW MCKEAN | TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022 12:17PM
intellifo has hired Stuart Alsop to support the company's growth in the Australian market.
In the newly created role, Alsop will be responsible for business development and building a sales team in Australia.
Alsop joins intelliflo from FE fundinfo where he was head of business development; he led the sales and marketing team in Australia and New Zealand.
Before his position at FE fundinfo, Alsop was head of data of Financial Express Australia; he led the fund database team.
intelliflo chief sales officer Johann Koch said: "Stuart's deep knowledge in the Australian financial advice sector will help us deliver leading digital capabilities for Australian financial advisers and their teams."
"Our open architecture advice technology can help financial advisers grow their businesses and make it easier to widen access to financial advice in Australia."
Koch added: "Financial advice has never been more important and all our data shows that the pandemic has dramatically accelerated the adoption of technology by both advisers and their clients."
"We are excited by the opportunity and responsibility we have in helping Australian advice firms thrive with the most advanced open architecture solutions."
Centrepoint Alliance's financial adviser network was among the first to access intelliflo, with the licensee forming an agreement with the tech player early last year. The offering was rolled out in partnership with Enzumo.
