Investment
Institutional mandates spring back to life
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 30 OCT 2020   12:35PM

Superannuation funds are starting to appoint external mandates again after a COVID-19-induced lull, says Pinnacle's managing director Ian Macoun.

Pinnacle Investment Management raked in $1.7 billion of net inflows from institutional clients in the three months to September - nearly 80% of its total haul from the segment in all of FY20.

Macoun said the firm saw inflows resume in May and June, returning to "normal" levels by September.

"We said [at FY20 results] that institutional inflows that we were expecting didn't come. People stopped doing new allocations. We hoped it was demand deferred and not demand lost. Happily that has proven to be the case," he said.

The $1.7 billion was split nearly 50-50 among local investors and overseas clients, which have been an area of focus for Pinnacle in recent years. It includes new allocations, top ups to existing ones and deferred allocations.

"We don't make predictions [about institutional flows in December quarter]. We always have to remember that institutional flows can be very lumpy and hard to predict," he said.

"What we say is we can only talk about how it feels like at the moment, these markets have gone to pre-COVID levels [and] so flows are ongoing. [Andrew] Chambers said to me that the pipeline is strongest he's ever had it."

He said the firm is "very comfortable" with institutional inflows over next six to 12 months, barring an event like a major correction.

