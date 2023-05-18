Insignia bolsters executive leadership team

Insignia Financial has made several key appointments, naming a chief risk officer, chief member officer and head of superannuation.

Insignia has appointed Anvij Saxena as chief risk officer and Anne Coyne as chief member officer.

Saxena will take on leadership of the enterprise risk and compliance team and be responsible for overseeing all aspects of enterprise risk management and compliance.

Insignia said Saxena will focus on strengthening and uplifting risk management and compliance, further embedding it into the organisation's strategic leadership. He will report directly to Insignia chief executive Renato Mota.

Saxena joins with 20 years' experience in financial services, where he spent the last decade at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Prior to Insignia, he was executive general manager for operational risk for the bank's business support functions.

Meanwhile, Coyne is responsible for exercising fiduciary responsibilities on behalf of the trustees and advocating for quality member outcomes, ensuring alignment to Insignia's governance functions. She reports directly to the Insignia superannuation trustees chair.

Coyne brings more than 25 years' industry experience to the role. She has spent the last 15 years at MLC and Insignia across both governance and business roles.

Also, Insignia chief distribution officer Mark Oliver has taken on new responsibilities as head of superannuation.

In addition to his current role, he will act as a conduit to the trustees for services and governance engagement and provide a single point of contact for Insignia superannuation trustees, the firm said.

"We are pleased to welcome an executive of Anvij's calibre to our leadership team. His valued expertise and deep industry knowledge will help further enhance our risk and compliance culture, as we continue to strengthen how we sustainably deliver what matters to our clients and members," Mota said.

"With Mark's additional responsibilities we now have greater clarity and connection with the trustees, and in addition, Anne's wealth of experience and expertise provides a strong voice from the trustees into the organisation, focusing on the delivery of quality outcomes for members."