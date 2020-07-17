NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
IFM pledges to kickstart COVID-19 recovery
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 17 JUL 2020   12:01PM

Industry super owned IFM Investors has a plan for infrastructure investing that it says could save the Australian economy from COVID-19.

The $140 billion investment manager owned by 27 industry funds has proposed the Building Australia Model as a means of job creation and economic stimulus.

The model aims to reduce the risk of cost blowout and delays on major infrastructure projects, align the interests of long term investors with the public interest, ensure a competitive and transparent tender process, avoid risks being shifted back to governments and increase the ability of local medium-sized contractors to compete with the largest contractors.

"Our Building Australia Model will help us build back better - it would create jobs, boost the economy as we recover from COVID-19, and protect and grow the retirement savings of millions of working Australians," IFM chief executive David Neal said.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"IFM Investors is ready to invest billions of dollars in job-creating Australian infrastructure projects - we are putting forward this constructive proposal to help us do just that."

Under the plan major projects will be broken up into smaller packages, enabling them to be shovel-ready faster and allowing mid-tier contractors to compete in bidding processes, which IFM claims will stimulate job creation and the construction sector.

More active management of infrastructure projects with a long term equity partner, IFM said, could result in less risk to the taxpayer and more effective risk transfer to the private sector.

Private equity partners, like IFM, will have an incentive to ensure projects are delivered in a cost and time efficient manner in a way that benefits the community.

"This model is a win for taxpayers and it's a win for working Australians: it will help grow their superannuation returns, while delivering them the public benefit of better infrastructure now and into the future," Neal added.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

