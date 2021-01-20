Hume advocates for affordable advice

The federal government is driving hard the importance of accessing quality, affordable financial advice.

Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume has flagged the opportunities the Morrison government will take to ultimately boost the financial advice industry and protect consumers.

"Not only is the sector going through the process of professionalisation, but the industry is also adapting and innovating in response to the challenges of COVID-19," she said.

Hume acknowledged that some interpretations of current regulatory settings are creating barriers to consumers seeking good-quality, affordable personal advice.

"The government supports a well-regulated and vibrant financial advice sector that supports advisers seeking to help Australians make informed decisions about their personal finances and to make better use of their savings in retirement."

ASIC's recent consultation, taking industry and consumer feedback on how to improve consumer access to quality, affordable financial advice, closed on January 18.

One issue ASIC is delving into is terminology and the best way to refer to scaled advice, and if it should be changed to limited advice or transactional advice.

ASIC found that the average cost of comprehensive personal advice in Australia is between $2600 and $2900.

"This is unaffordable for many consumers and more than they are willing to pay. For example, in 2019, Investment Trends reported that financial planners estimated that the average cost for full or comprehensive advice was $2900. For more limited advice, they estimated $1500," ASIC said.

In fact, consumers were willing to pay $340 on average for the initial advice consultation with a financial adviser and the maximum amount they will pay for comprehensive personal advice is $550.

"In 2020, the Financial Planning Association of Australia indicated that on average their members charged $2671 for an SOA," ASIC's Consultation Paper 332 Promoting access to affordable advice for consumers shows.

Hume said: "The importance of access to financial advice was underlined for many during COVID-19. Good quality, affordable financial advice was also recognised in the Retirement Income Review as being an important way Australians could maximise their income in retirement."

After consulting members and in response to CP332, SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney said: "[We] found that the advice process is lengthy, costly and prioritises compliance and the needs of AFSLs over consumers."

Current regulation prevents SMSF trustees obtaining the limited SMSF advice they require.

"We believe every effort should be made to implement ideas and changes, even where improvements may be difficult to fit into the existing framework - and strategic advice is central to this."

The sector can also benefit from strategic advice rather than advice on specific financial products.

"Additionally, with comprehensive advice out of reach for many Australians due to cost, it is clear more are seeking piece-by-piece strategic guidance," he said.