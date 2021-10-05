HNW advice firm opens to retail investors

A high-net-worth advice firm opened its doors to retail clients, launching four investment options for entry level investors who want to build their wealth.

Hamilton Wealth Partners has launched HWP invest, available to investors with a minimum of $10,000.

The four options of balanced, growth, high growth and income charge management fees of 0.75% per annum.

The balanced option for example, aims to provide investors with a moderate level of income and capital growth five to seven-years by investing in a diversified portfolio of liquid growth and defensive assets. It targets 5% p.a. over rolling five-year periods.

OpenInvest was appointed portfolio manager and responsible entity for the investment options. Investors access the options via the newly launched OpenWealth platform.

OpenInvest chief executive Andrew Varlamos said advice firms using OpenWealth can serve a new cohort.

"These firms have tremendous experience and want to be able to help a wider audience - to put it bluntly, to help more than those who are already wealthy. Yet until now, they have had to regularly turn away people, simply because the economics of the traditional approach required it," he said.

Managing partner Will Hamilton said that launching HWP invest is a new and exciting step for the firm.

"With this new initiative, we hope to strengthen existing relationships with those close to our business - especially family and friends where they may not currently qualify to meet our firm's minimum requirements as they are considered retail clients," he said.

"The portfolios are all environmental, social and governance compliant, are constructed with high quality liquid investments and diversified amongst and within asset classes."

HWP invest is led by the firm's partner Kane Baranow, office and communications manager Tom Hamilton and senior investment adviser Michael Turner.