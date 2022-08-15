HESTA awards major global equities mandate

Having won an extensive tender process, a Sydney-based fund manager will oversee a $1 billion global equities allocation for the industry fund.

Antipodes Partners' Global Long Strategy has been selected by HESTA for the mandate, citing the investment firm's pragmatic approach. The strategy tracks the MSCI All Country World Net Index and has delivered 8.8% since its 2015 inception.

"The appointment of Antipodes to the HESTA portfolio complements our broader portfolio mix. We are attracted towards Antipodes' pragmatic approach to valuing companies and program of company engagement," HESTA general manager, growth assets Steven Semczyszyn said.

"We look forward to Antipodes helping HESTA to deliver strong investment returns for our members."

Antipodes chief investment officer Jacob Mitchell said the mandate win is testament to the firm's holistic approach to identifying value across global equity markets.

"Our pragmatic value style has delivered positive outcomes for clients by helping to preserve and ultimately grow capital during periods of market volatility, such as those we have recently experienced," Mitchell said.

"During a period in which investors are once again being reminded about the importance of starting valuations, I thank HESTA for recognising the effectiveness of our pragmatic value approach and selecting our team to help manage its members' superannuation."

Antipodes funds are distributed by Pinnacle Investment Management. Pinnacle's director of institutional distribution Wes Campbell commented: "As we have seen increasing concentration in global equity allocations, Antipodes' differentiated value investing style will provide further diversification benefits for the broader HESTA portfolio and deliver sensible and aligned exposure to important areas of development such as decarbonisation, healthcare and digital connectivity."

Antipodes, which now has more than $9 billion in funds under management, joins the likes of BlackRock, Generation Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, Martin Currie and State Street Global Advisors in managing global equities mandates for HESTA.