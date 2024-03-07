Newspaper icon
Investment

GQG reports US$10.5bn increase in FUM

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAR 2024   12:51PM

GQG Partners has reported a US$10.5 billion increase in funds under management (FUM) from January 31 to February 29.

The boutique fund manager's international equity strategy, its largest, moved from US$49.2 billion to $52.9 billion.

Its emerging markets equity strategy FUM grew from US$35.1 billion to US$37.1 billion.

The global equity strategy went from US$33 billion to US$36 billion.

The US equity strategy went from US$9.7 billion to US$11.5 billion.

As of the end of February, GQG has experienced year-to-date net inflows of US$3 billion.

At time of writing, GQG's share price rose 1.83%, up 31.36% year to date.

Last month, in an investor conference call, GQG managing director of global distribution Steve Ford emphasised the firm's strong commitment to investor relations in Australia. He highlighted GQG's leading position as the "top asset raiser" for global equity funds in Australia over a three-year span.

"Given our on-the-ground investments, our performance, and our access to distribution platforms, we are in a dominant position to capture future flows in Australia. While I can't predict the macro trends of flows in any country, including Australia, I'm confident in our ability to remain a leader in the categories we compete in," he said.

Financial Standard reached out to GQG for comment. 

