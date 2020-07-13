NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Global infrastructure proves profitable: LGIAsuper
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 13 JUL 2020   12:14PM

LGIAsuper has recorded a 14.67% return from its ISQ Infrastructure fund in its latest quarterly figures.

The fund is operated by global infrastructure interment manager I Squared Capital (ISQ) and LGIAsuper has invested around $368 million.

The relationship with ISQ has given LGIAsuper access to a portfolio of around US$9.1 billion across energy, utility, telecom and transport industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said the latest returns from the ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund were strong evidence that the funds strategy of investing in critical long-term infrastructure was delivering positive results for fund members.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

"ISQ has a track record of finding the best opportunities across the globe, and our partnership with the company enables us to participate in some very successful and profitable projects," Farrar said.

Within the ISQ fund, LGIAsuper has an $11.9 million share in Grupo T-Solar, a Spanish solar power producer. T-Solar plans to produce and distribute 127 megawatts of additional power across Spain.

Farrar said it was important for LGIAsuper to be investing in assets at the forefront of the growing renewable energy market.

"Our participation in the ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund means we have a stake in several early industry leaders, like Amplus Energy, a thriving solar energy provider in India," Farrar said.

"Renewable energy is growing right now as traditional energy assets fall out of favour, so it's important that we are a part of this shift.

"As a boutique superannuation fund, we can react swiftly to opportunities in new and emerging sectors. Larger funds may struggle to match our agility. It is why we appeal to people who want a fund that is going to protect them from market fluctuations, while taking advantage of growth opportunities when they arise."

Read more: LGIAsuperISQ Global Infrastructure FundKate Farrar
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets
Superannuation fund cuts pay in C-suite
Investments head departs super fund
Partnership sees improved advice services
LGIAsuper offloads European assets
Super fund invests in disability housing
Link Advice partners with $12bn super fund
Industry fund names new CIO
Industry fund changes asset consultant
Super fund to reduce admin costs
Editor's Choice
QIC appoints general manager
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
The Queensland-headquartered asset manager has appointed a general manager for capital solutions, and an investment director in its state investments team.
US investment firm launches in Australia
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New York based ARP Investments has entered the Australian market through a partnership with Axius Partners.
Woman jailed in $105m tax scam
ELIZA BAVIN
A fourth person has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for their role in a syndicate that allegedly defrauded the Commonwealth of over $105 million.
Global public debt to reach 101.5% of GDP: IMF
ELIZA BAVIN
The International Monetary Fund has predicted global public debt will rise to its highest levels in history as a result of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rOgxKAn1