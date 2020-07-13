Global infrastructure proves profitable: LGIAsuper

LGIAsuper has recorded a 14.67% return from its ISQ Infrastructure fund in its latest quarterly figures.

The fund is operated by global infrastructure interment manager I Squared Capital (ISQ) and LGIAsuper has invested around $368 million.

The relationship with ISQ has given LGIAsuper access to a portfolio of around US$9.1 billion across energy, utility, telecom and transport industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said the latest returns from the ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund were strong evidence that the funds strategy of investing in critical long-term infrastructure was delivering positive results for fund members.

"ISQ has a track record of finding the best opportunities across the globe, and our partnership with the company enables us to participate in some very successful and profitable projects," Farrar said.

Within the ISQ fund, LGIAsuper has an $11.9 million share in Grupo T-Solar, a Spanish solar power producer. T-Solar plans to produce and distribute 127 megawatts of additional power across Spain.

Farrar said it was important for LGIAsuper to be investing in assets at the forefront of the growing renewable energy market.

"Our participation in the ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund means we have a stake in several early industry leaders, like Amplus Energy, a thriving solar energy provider in India," Farrar said.

"Renewable energy is growing right now as traditional energy assets fall out of favour, so it's important that we are a part of this shift.

"As a boutique superannuation fund, we can react swiftly to opportunities in new and emerging sectors. Larger funds may struggle to match our agility. It is why we appeal to people who want a fund that is going to protect them from market fluctuations, while taking advantage of growth opportunities when they arise."